IND vs SL 3rd T20I preview: With series locked a 1-1, Rajkot set for a thrilling decider

India won the opening match of the series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium by two runs on Tuesday before Sri Lanka returned the favour in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium two days later by 16 runs to draw level.

With the three-match T20I series locked at 1-1, India and Sri Lanka will take the field at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday with an aim to win the decider and clinch the series.

India's young pace bowling unit will look to pick up pieces from the hammering of the previous night even as the Indian top-order itches to put in a meaningful performance against Sri Lanka.

The inconsistency of a young attack was one of the reasons for the defeat but going forward Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi will know that it was a great learning experience for them.

They erred in their lines and didn't always bowl the fuller length, making the Sri Lankan batsmen's job easy to guide the pace of the short-pitched stuff.

The Indian bowling unit bled runs with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who returned to the playing XI after a spell of injuries, bowling as many as five no balls in his two overs.

He stepped over the line three times on the trot in his first over, making him the first India bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no-balls in the T20I.

Mavi, who made a sensational T20I debut in the opening game and Arshdeep Singh added to the no ball count as they too missed the trick with skipper Hardik Pandya, who had to rely on his spinners, lamenting that the team needs to get its basics right.

But the youngsters in the team are expected more chances as they gather valuable experience.

"The young kids will have games like this at times, and I think we all need to be patient with them, (but) we need to be understanding that games like this can't happen," head coach Rahul Dravid said.

"I think as they're learning, it's tough. It's not easy learning in international cricket. You have to learn on the job. I think we're going to have to have a little bit of patience with these guys," he added.

On the batting front, the top order, once again, failed to provide a solid start. Shubman Gill succumbed to his second successive failure in the series and would be eager to capitalise on the opportunities in hand like Rahul Tripathi, who too perished cheaply in his debut game.

It was the second instance of the top-order collapse in the series.

But despite half the team returning to the dugout under 60 runs, it was heartening to see India still go for chase as Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav almost pulled off the impossible.

In Axar, India have found a reliable like-for-like replacement of Ravindra Jadeja.

The team is expected to give its core more games to form lethal combinations as the team prepares for life beyond Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

India is unlikely to make any changes for the series decider with head coach Dravid asserting "we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much." As expected, Sri Lanka have given a solid fight to the hosts. The reigning Asia Cup champions came back strongly to level the series.

However, they would like their middle order to perform better.

Rajkot has is one of the flattest tracks in the country and is expected to be a batting belter.

Pitch

: Rajkot ground offers a high-scoring pitch. The toss could thus play an important role as both captains would like to chase.

Teams :

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

India's possible starting XI: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh/Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.

Sri Lanka's possible starting XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Where to watch: The match starts at 7 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action via the Disney+Hotstar app.