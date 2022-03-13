0

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Kapil Dev and Ian Smith records in one go

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Rishabh Pant smashed former Indian captain Kapil Dev's record of fastest Test fifty by an Indian when he blasted 50 off just 28 balls on Day 2 of India's 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. He also broke former Aussie wicketkeeper Ian Smityj's record of quickest half-century by a keeper in the process.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant shatters Kapil Dev and Ian Smith records in one go
Stylish left-hand wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday broke the legendary Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record of fastest Test fifty by an Indian on the second day of the Day/Night match against Sri Lanka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru.
Pant smashed his fifty in just 28 balls hitting seven fours and two sixes. He reached the milestone in the 42nd over of India's second innings when he hit a Praveen Jayawickrama delivery through the extra cover boundary.
 
India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev had cracked a 30-ball half-century against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 1982.
Pant also set a world record for notching up the fastest fifty by a wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, bettering the efforts of Australia's Ian Smith and former India captain MS Dhoni (both scored 34-ball fifty).
Pant, however, could not make it big and got out in the same score and over, giving Jayawickrama a return catch in the final delivery. Shardul Thakur is the third in the list of fastest Test fifty by an Indian with his 31-ball half-century in the Oval Test against England last year.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has scored a 32-ball 50 against England in Chennai in 2008.
(With inputs from PTI
)
