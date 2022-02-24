IND vs SL 1st T20I Preview: All eyes on Samson and Jadeja as India takes on injury stricken Sri Lanka

Fresh after claiming a 3-0 series win over the West Indies and climbing at the top of the ICC ranking, team India gears up to take on another adversary in cricket's shortest format.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has traveled to Lucknow where they will face Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match T20I series at the city's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The team has been hit by injuries just ahead of the series. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the series. Yadav has suffered a hairline fracture on his hand and Chahar is struggling with his hamstring injury.

The series against West Indies helped India to provide answers to a few questions as India look to build up a squad for this year's T20 World Cup. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi made his T20I debut for India against West Indies and picked three wickets in three matches. Yadav yet again proved his worth with a vital fifty in the third T20I against the Calypsos and was declared the Player of the Series. Allrounder Ventakesh Iyer furthered his claim with a blistering 35 lower down the order in the third game and two wickets in the series.

The series against Sri Lanka is an opportunity for two players to remind the selectors of their skills and talents.

With KL Rahul continuing to be sidelined due to an injury and Rishabh Pant offered rest, keeper batter Sanju Samson has returned to India's T20I squad. The 27-year-old last played a T20I game for India against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

The Indian batting order sans Yadav, Rahul and Pant and Virat Kohli is a good chance for Samson to get a few vital innings under his belt.

The squad also welcomes back star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 33-year-old has not played top-flight cricket since November last year. Jadeja has been recuperating from an injury since. With fellow allrounder Shardul Thakur rested for the series against Sri Lanka, Jadeja is a likely starter. Eyes will be on Jadeja to see how he performs at the highest level after a lengthy injury layoff.

The men in Blue will be buoyed by the return of pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah was neither featured in the ODI series nor in the T20I series against West Indies as he was away enjoying a much-needed break. The series against Sri Lanka will be a test of Bumrah's leadership as he has been promoted as the team's vice-captain.

When India was busy thrashing West Indies, at around the same time Sri Lanka was being handed defeats away in Australia. Sri Lanka had a tough tour of Australia where they were defeated 1-4 in a five-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka is in India without their biggest T20 cricketer. Star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has not traveled to India after he tested for COVID-19 when the Lankans were playing in Australia. Hasaranga's leg-spin and his batting skills lower down the order will be sorely missed.

There are a few other notable absentees too from the Sri Lankan squad. Batter Avishka Fernando along with all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and pacer Nuwan Thushara will not be seen in action against India. Fernando has suffered a knee injury. Mendis has been ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury and a side strain has ruled out Thushara's chances to play in the series.

The series against Australia was not all doom and gloom for the Sri Lankans as they did manage to win the final game and finished the series on a high.

Opener Kusal Mendis hit an unbeaten fifty in the final T20I to steer his side in the chase. In the same inning, lower down the order, captain Dasun Shanaka played a vital cameo.

Mendis' fellow opener Pathum Nissanka was the leading run-scorer of the series after scoring 184 runs including a fifty. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Maheesh Theekshana were also in form against the Aussies. Chammera picked seven wickets and Theekshana had five scalps to his name.

Shanaka on the eve of the first game has pinned his hopes on the youngsters in the squad as Sri Lanka will look for a winning start.