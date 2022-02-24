India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Kishan, Iyer's fifties propel India to 10th straight victory

India continued their resplendent form in Twenty20 cricket, recording their 10th successive win when they beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were the standout performances in a one-sided affair.

Chasing a daunting 200, Sri Lanka began meekly as opener Pathum Nissanka was dismissed on a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Nissanka went for a defensive push off the first ball, but the ball took a faint inside edge and rolled back to hit the stumps. Kapil Mishara, the other Sri Lankan opener, got a lifeline off the fourth ball of the third over--Mishara skied the delivery from Kumar but the ball was grassed by Venkatesh Iyer. Mishara was not make this chance count as, two balls later, he hit the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket. Sri Lanka slipped further into the hole as Janith Liyanage, in an attempt to play a big shot off Iyer, gave an easy catch to Sanju Samson.

India celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the first Twenty20 international cricket match in Lucknow on Thursday. (Image: AP)

These early wickets slowed Lankans down--they managed to reach fifty only in the ninth over. With the required run rate mounting, Dinesh Chandimal danced down the track against the off-spin of Ravindra Jadeja but was beaten; Ishan Kishan dislodged the bails in a flash.

The procession of wickets continued as Yuzvendra Chahal got Dasun Shanaka caught by Kumar on the fifth ball of the 11th over. It was Chahal's 67th T20I wicket and took him past Jasprit Bumrah as India's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.

A 37-run stand between Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne provided some resistance, but the latter chased a widish delivery from Iyer in the 16th over and edged the ball into the wicket-keeper's gloves.

With the target beyond reach, Asalanka went slow in his innings and completed a half-century in the 19th over. The left-hand batter remained unbeaten on 53 alongside Dushmantha Chameera's 24 as Sri Lanka could only muster 137/6.

Earlier, Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first. India opened with Sharma and Kishan. Kishan had opened the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third T20I against West Indies and the Indian captain had dropped himself down to No. 4.

The move worked as Kishan and Sharma started aggressively and took India to 58 at the end of the powerplay. Kishan was the dominant of the two batters in the partnership. The 23-year-old got a reprieve in the seventh over as Liyanage spilled a catch in deep off the bowling of Vandersay. The batter capitalised on the lifeline as he reached fifty in the 10th over. Kishan consumed only 30 balls to complete his half-century. With Kishan punishing the Sri Lankan bowlers, Sharma adopted a sedate approach. Kishan and Sharma completed a 100-run opening stand shortly after the drinks break when Kishan swept the second ball of the 11th over from Jayawickrama for two runs.

Indian opener Ishan Kishan (left) is congratulated by captain Rohit Sharma for crossing 50 runs. (Image: AP)

The visitors were finally able to break the partnership in the next over when Sharma was undone by a slower ball from pacer Lahiru Kumara. Sharma was early into his shot and the ball hit the off stump. The Indian captain departed after making 44 from 32 balls hitting two fours and one six. Sharma's dismissal did not affect Kishan as he capitalized on some rather ordinary bowling. The left-hand batter was especially severe against Kumara as he punished the bowler for a six and two fours in the 16th over. This helped India increase their tempo as the innings entered in its final five overs. Kishan was in the mood for some more big hits but his innings was cut short when he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Liyanage off the bowling off Shanaka on the last ball of the 17th over. Kishan walked back but not before he had hit 10 fours and three sixes en route to 89 from 56 balls.

Kishan's wicket did not seem to have inspired the Lankan bowlers as they continued to dish out ordinary stuff. Iyer took the responsibility to go big in the death overs. The batter, who was making a comeback in India's T20I team, pulverized Karunaratne in the 19th over. He hit the bowler for one six and two fours. Iyer hit a six on the first ball of the last over. Then with two runs from the next ball, the right-hand batter reached his fifty. Iyer's late charge ensured that India had set a stiff target of 200 for the visitors.

Kishan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering knock at the top of the order.