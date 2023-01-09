The ODI series against Sri Lanka will see the return of the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. However, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's much-anticipated return to top-level cricket is likely to be delayed. According to reports, Bumrah has not traveled with the Indian squad to Guwahati for the first ODI.

After a successful T20I series against Sri Lanka, team India now gears up to take on the same opponents in a three-match ODI series. The first of the three matches is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Team India led by Hardik Pandya beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20I series. India clinched the opening match in Mumbai before Sri Lanka levelled things up in the second match in Pune and forced the fate of the series to be decided in the third and final T20I. The Men in Blue were clinical in the final match and wrapped things up in style in Rajkot.

The focus now shifts to the ODIs where the bigwigs of team India, who were absent for the T20Is, are poised to return. The ODI series will see the return of captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli. The squad will also see the return of batsmen KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, and pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

But in a strange move by the BCCI, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's international comeback has been withheld. The fast bowler has been recovering from a back injury and was a late inclusion in India's ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka. But on Tuesday in a surprising U-turn by the BCCI, Bumrah's comeback to competitive international cricket was prolonged. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the fast bowler has not travelled with the Indian squad to Guwahati.

Bumrah hasn't played a competitive match at the international level since September 2022. With a four-match Test series against Australia scheduled in February-March and 50-over World Cup later this year, Bumrah's comeback was highly anticipated. But for the time being, Indian cricket fans will have to bide time before they can see the fast bowler again in the Indian colours.

Unlike India, there will be no change at the helm for Sri Lanka as all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will continue to captain the Lankans in the ODIs too. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Nuwan Thushara, after featuring in the T20Is, are now poised to be replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay and Nuwanidu Fernando. Kusal Mendis will take over the vice-captaincy role from Wanindu Hasaranga, but the willy leggie will continue to remain part of the ODI squad too.

The upcoming ODI series is a chance for the Indian coaching staff and management to see how the contenders for the ODI World Cup are shaping up. For Sri Lankan players, the three-match series is a chance of getting acclimatized to the Indian conditions before they return to India later in the year for the big-ticket event.

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: W-W-L-NR-NR

Sri Lanka: W-NR-L-L-W

Head to Head

Matches played: 162

India wins: 93

Sri Lanka wins: 57

No Result: 11

Conditions and pitch:

According to Accuweather the day temperature could be somewhere around 26°C with the night temperature going down to 12°C. The afternoon will be hazy.

Expect a batting-friendly pitch for this match.

Possible playing XIs

India's possible playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's possible playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madhushanka, Maheesh Teekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Match time and where to watch:

The match gets underway at 1.30 PM IST with the toss at 12.30 PM. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action via the Disney+Hotstar app.