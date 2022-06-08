IND vs SA T20I preview: KL Rahul led India gears up to take on South Africa

With an eye to winning this year's T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia, team India will take the field against touring South Africa in a five-match T20I series beginning on Thursday, June 9.

The first match will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium, following which the teams will travel to Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Rajkot before finishing the series in Bengaluru.

As the series comes just a few days after the end of the 2022 season of the IPL, the Indian selectors have rested key players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in order to manage their workload. India head coach Rahul Dravid in his press conference emphasised on the need to manage the workload of the players, especially those who play all the three formats on a regular basis.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid has a plan for India's batting order till the T20 World Cup

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will be leading the team. Despite the absence of the star players, the Indian squad has an exciting look to it. The excitement in the squad comes in the form of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

All the five players had a successful IPL season which paved their way to the Indian squad. Pandya's all-round show and leadership skills and Karthik's finishing touches have meant that the two players are mounting a comeback. Special mention of Karthik here, because if gets to play in the first match, then he will be the only Indian player who featured in India's first-ever T20I game against South Africa in Johannesburg nearly 16 years ago. Both Pandya and Karthik have expressed their wish to make India win the World Cup.

Also Read | 5 Indian players to watch-out for in the upcoming IND vs SA T20I series

With Bumrah and Shami not around, pacers Umran and Arshdeep will be looking to impress and convince the selectors of their spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Both bowlers are unique. While Umran bowls at a brute pace, Arshdeep bowls left-arm and is known for his line and lengths, and toe-crushing yorkers.

Umran and Arshdeep will be looking to impress and convince the selectors of their spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Umran and Arshdeep will be looking to impress and convince the selectors of their spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Chahal grabbed a bagful of wickets in the IPL and has surely guaranteed himself as India's first-choice spinner. Kuldeep Yadav, who himself had a fairly good IPL season will be fighting with Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel for the role of the second spinner in the team. With Karthik making a strong case for himself, the other two keepers in the squad, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan would be feeling the pressure. The two Iyers from Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas and Venkatesh, are part of the Indian squad, but time may be running out for them.

South Africa too will be relying on the form of key players to upstage India. The likes of David Miller, Quinton de Kock, and Kagiso Rabada got regular game time with Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings respectively. Miller's resurgence as he scored 481 runs in the season, has prompted South African captain Temba Bavuma to move the left-hand batter higher up the order.

David Miller had a resurgence with Gujarat Titans. His successful run with the bat could see him move up the batting order for South Africa. (Image: IPL/BCCI) David Miller had a resurgence with Gujarat Titans. His successful run with the bat could see him move up the batting order for South Africa. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

de Kock was at his menacing best in the knock of 140* in the IPL and South Africa would hope that he replicates that form against India. Rabada was once again amongst the wickets in the IPL and Bavuma will count on Rabada to break partnerships.

Quinton de Kock was at his menacing his best during his unbeaten 140 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Temba Bavuma would be hoping that de Kock is able to replicate the form for South Africa too. Quinton de Kock was at his menacing his best during his unbeaten 140 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Temba Bavuma would be hoping that de Kock is able to replicate the form for South Africa too.

Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorious, Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje did not get much game time this year in the IPL, but they could be the source of valuable info for Bavuma on the Indian players, with whom they have spent much of the past two months.

South Africa has also in their ranks the world's number one T20I bowler, the left-arm spinner Tabriz Shamsi. Watch out for young dashing batter Tristan Stubbs. If gets going, the ball will fly all over the park.

Conditions and pitch:

The evening temperature will be around 32°C. But the best part is that the chances of rain is close to zero. There will be a gust of wind blowing right through the course of the match.

No IPL game was played in Delhi this year so expect a fresh wicket for this game.

India's possible XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

South Africa possible XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabriz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj