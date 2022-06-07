First came Imran Tahir's retirement from the one-day international cricket (ODIs). The leg spinner himself had announced that he would retire from the format post the 2019 World Cup and so when South Africa played their last match in the tournament against Australia, Tahir bid adieu to the format. However, the reason for retirement, like many modern cricketers these days, was to enhance the T20 international as well as league career.

Then in February last year, former South African skipper Faf Du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket, with a similar goal in mind.

In a video that du Plessis posted on his Instagram page he clearly said:

"It has been an honour to play for my country in all formats of the game but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket.

“The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format..."

In January this year, all-rounder Chris Morris also called it quits. The common thread between Tahir, Du Plessis and Morris is that they are exceptional T20 players.

In February 2017 Tahir was the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the world. In the same year's IPL Tahir had picked 18 wickets for now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants and was the fifth-highest wicket take of the season. Two seasons later Tahir had 26 wickets in his kitty and won the Purple Cap. In the most recent edition of the Pakistan Super League Tahir picked 16 wickets in 12 matches for Multan Sultans.

Du Plessis continues to travel across the globe to play in T20 leagues and score runs for fun. He has impressed as a leader and hence was given the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the 2021 season of the IPL. Du Plessis's exceptional fielding and catching are gold dust at any stage of a T20 game.

Morris made a moolah during IPL auctions. Morris has an impressive T20 record. He played 234 T20s. In all the T20s, he took 290 wickets at an average of 22.21 and an economy of 7.78, while with the bat finished with a strike rate of 150.04.

Ignored in spite of performance

The three cricketers mentioned, despite their records in the shortest format of the sport, have been overlooked by Cricket South Africa.

Morris played 23 T20Is for South Africa between 2012 and 2019. The three players were surprisingly omitted from the South African squad for the last year's T20 World Cup too.

Morris and Tahir have not played a T20 game in South African colours in over three years. Du Plessis' last T20I was in December.

Defending Tahir and Du Plessis' continued absence from the South African squad former CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith ahead of the T20 World Cup had regarded the two players as "free agents". On Morris, Smith said that the player had made himself unavailable for South Africa.

Keeping Morris's case aside, the question arises, has South Africa shot itself in the foot by consistently not selecting "free agents" like Tahir and Du Plessis?

The recent record of the teams for which the "free agents" have played has been quite impressive.

Tahir and Faf in leagues

Tahir's Multan Sultan went all the way to the final of the 2021/22 season of the Pakistan Super League. Tahir was also part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad which played in the semis of the 2021 season of the Caribbean Premier League.

In the same season, du Plessis captained St Lucia Kings to the final. A few months later du Plessis lifted the IPL trophy with his former side Chennai Super Kings. In 2022 under his captaincy, Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the IPL playoffs. In January du Plessis won the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League with Comilla Victorians.

The performance of Tahir and Du Plessis at an individual level and that of their T20 teams suggest their careers are far from over. Perhaps South Africa could be better by reconsidering its decision to not select Tahir and Du Plessis.