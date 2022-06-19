IND vs SA, 5th T20I LIVE score: Bavuma fails to recover from injury, ruled out of match

Team India are looking to complete a come-from-behind series win against South Africa. India were 0-2 down after the first two T20Is. But the hosts bounced back strongly winning the next two matches and levelling the series 2-2. Catch the live score and updates from IND vs SA, 5th T20I being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here.
There were worries about rain as it could have delayed the start of the match. But for now there it is not raining. The weather is clear, the covers have been taken off and the players are on the field warming up.
Big news coming in from the South African camp is that captain Temba Bavuma has not recovered from the injury that he picked two nights ago while batting in the fourth T20I and is unfit for the match. Very likely Quinton de Kock could be leading South Africa in Bavuma's absence.
India have bounced back strongly in the series to level it at 2-2. Team India were 0-2 down at the end of the second T20I. But Team India won the third and the fourth T20I to level the series. Should India win tonight's match, India would become the first team to win a five-match T20I series after being 0-2 down.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the IND vs SA T20I series.Tonight we have the fifth and the final T20I to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.