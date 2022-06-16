IND vs SA 4th T20I: Rishabh Pant under pressure to perform as India look for series leveling win

Team India will hope to keep the winning momentum going when they face South Africa in the fourth T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

After going down in the first two T20Is at Delhi and Cuttack, India bounced back strongly in the third T20I at Visakhapatnam as they defeated the visitors by 48 runs to keep the series alive.

At Visakhapatnam, Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan hit fifties and put together a 97-run partnership which helped India finish with 179/5 in 20 overs. South African chase got off to a shaky start as they were reduced to 40/3 in 7 overs and they did not recover from this getting bowled out on 131.

India now has to win the match at Rajkot to take the series down to the fifth and final T20I to be played on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Pant under pressure

Indian captain Rishabh Pant himself will be under pressure to deliver with the bat after scoring 29, 5 and 6 in the first three games. Pant remains the only batter in India's top five to have failed to reach even a 30 once in the three matches.

Pant's failure with the bat has slowed India down in the middle overs. The performance of fast bowler Avesh Khan will be monitored as he has remained wicketless in the series while bowling at an economy of 7.90. Khan remains the only frontline bowler of the team yet to pick a wicket. To sharpen the bowling attack, India could replace Khan with either of Arshedeep Singh or Umran Malik

South Africa's challenges

South Africa has their own issues to deal with. In the absence of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks has failed to deliver at the top of the order. Hendricks has scored just 4 at Cuttack and a slowish 23 from 20 balls at Visakhapatnam. With Hendricks, who bats right-handed, at the top, South Africa's advantage of having a left-right opening combination (de Kock and Bavuma) has been nullified.

The absence of the likes of Aiden Markram or Tristan Stubbs in the lower middle order has also meant the team is without an additional batter who could play the role of a finisher.

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: W-L-L-W-W

South Africa: L-W-W-W-W

Conditions and pitch

The evening and the night will remain partly cloudy. The probability of precipitation remains around 25 per cent. The temperature will be 27° C.

The last T20I played at this ground was a game between India and Bangladesh. It was a moderate scoring match as batting first Bangladesh scored 153 and India chased down the target with ease. With international cricket returning to this ground after a long time, expect a new pitch for this match.

Team News

South Africa's middle-order batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two matches too. Markram missed the first three games after testing positive for COVID-19 and Cricket South Africa has confirmed that the atter will not be fit in time to be back with the team.

South Africa is monitoring the injury of wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock. de Kock played in the first match but missed the subsequent two games. The team needs de Kock services at the top of the order. Tristian Stubbs's participation at Rajkot also remains unclear after he missed the games at Cuttack and Visakhapatnam.

The Indian camp has reported no injury or health concerns at the time of writing.

Possible XIs.

South Africa possible XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabriz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant (c/wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal,