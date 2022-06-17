IND vs SA, 4th T20I LIVE score: India eye for series leveling win in Rajkot

South Africa Team News

South Africa's middle-order batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two matches too. Markram missed the first three games after testing positive for COVID-19 and Cricket South Africa has confirmed that the atter will not be fit in time to be back with the team.

South Africa is monitoring the injury of wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock. de Kock played in the first match but missed the subsequent two games. The team needs de Kock services at the top of the order. Tristian Stubbs's participation at Rajkot also remains unclear after he missed the games at Cuttack and Visakhapatnam.