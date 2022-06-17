IND vs SA, 4th T20I LIVE score: India eye for series leveling win in Rajkot

India are eyeing a series-levelling against South Africa in the 4th T20I. After going down in the first two T20Is at Delhi and Cuttack, India bounced back strongly at Visakhapatnam as they defeated the Proteas by 48 runs. India will be looking for a win in the fourth match of the series and to level the series. Catch live scores and updates from IND vs SA, 4th T20I being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot here.
Toss coming up shortly!
Weather update:
It rained a bit in Rajkot a while ago as the pitch and the square were kept under covers for a while. But the weather has now cleared and the covers are off. The players from the two sides are on the field and are warming up. Seems like the bad weather is behind us.
Possible XIs.
South Africa possible XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabriz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
India possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant (c/wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal,
India team news
The Indian camp has reported no injury or health concerns.
South Africa Team News
South Africa's middle-order batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two matches too. Markram missed the first three games after testing positive for COVID-19 and Cricket South Africa has confirmed that the atter will not be fit in time to be back with the team.
South Africa is monitoring the injury of wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock. de Kock played in the first match but missed the subsequent two games. The team needs de Kock services at the top of the order. Tristian Stubbs's participation at Rajkot also remains unclear after he missed the games at Cuttack and Visakhapatnam.
Form Guide (last five matches)
India: W-L-L-W-W
South Africa: L-W-W-W-W
The absence of the likes of Aiden Markram or Tristan Stubbs in the lower middle order has also meant the team is without an additional batter who could play the role of a finisher.
South Africa's challenges
South Africa has their own issues to deal with. In the absence of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks has failed to deliver at the top of the order. Hendricks has scored just 4 at Cuttack and a slowish 23 from 20 balls at Visakhapatnam. With Hendricks, who bats right-handed, at the top, South Africa's advantage of having a left-right opening combination (de Kock and Bavuma) has been nullified.
To sharpen the bowling attack, India could replace Khan with either of Arshedeep Singh or Umran Malik. While Arshdeep Singh bowls left arm and can bowl toe crushing yorkers, Umran Malik with his raw pace can create trouble for the batters. Both bowlers enjoyed a good time in 2022 IPL. Either of two bowlers could be selected in place of Avesh Khan.
Pant under pressure
Indian captain Rishabh Pant himself will be under pressure to deliver with the bat after scoring 29, 5 and 6 in the first three games. Pant remains the only batter in India's top five to have failed to reach even a 30 once in the three matches. Pant's failure with the bat has slowed India down in the middle overs.
The performance of fast bowler Avesh Khan will be monitored as he has remained wicketless in the series while bowling at an economy of 7.90. Khan remains the only frontline bowler of the team yet to pick a wicket.
At Visakhapatnam, Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan hit fifties and put together a 97-run partnership which helped India finish with 179/5 in 20 overs. South African chase got off to a shaky start as they were reduced to 40/3 in 7 overs and they did not recover from this getting bowled out on 131.
India now has to win the match at Rajkot to take the series down to the fifth and final T20I to be played on Sunday in Bengaluru.
Team India will hope to keep the winning momentum going when they face South Africa in the fourth T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.
After going down in the first two T20Is at Delhi and Cuttack, India bounced back strongly in the third T20I at Visakhapatnam as they defeated the visitors by 48 runs to keep the series alive.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the India vs South Africa T20I series. Tonight is the fourth game of the series and it will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.