IND vs SA 3rd T20I preview: Expect changes in bowling unit as India search for first win against upbeat Proteas

It is a quick turnaround for India and South Africa as the two teams head 461 kilometres south to Visakhapatnam to play the third T20I at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The teams played the second T20I at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday which South Africa clinched by 4 wickets to take a commanding 2-0 win in the series. India have no other option but to win in Visakhapatnam to keep the series alive.

At Cuttack, South Africa yet again came out on the top in a run chase.

Batting first, on a two-paced deck on which the oddballs were keeping low, India huffed and puffed on their way to a mediocre 148/6 mainly due to Shreyas Iyer's steady 40 and a quickfire 30 off 21 balls from Dinesh Karthik.

South Africa's chase did not begin well as they were reduced to 29/3 with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking all three wickets. But the Proteas got an unlikely hero in Heinrich Klaasen

The wicketkeeper batter, who warmed the bench in the first match, got his chance at Cuttack as the team's first-choice wicketkeeper batter. Quinton de Kock was ruled out owing to an injury.

Klassen made the most of the chance as he constructed two fifty-run partnerships, first with captain Temba Bavuma and then with in-form batter David Miller, to take control of the chase. By the time he was out, Klassen had scored 81 in 46 balls, the highest individual score for South Africa against India in T20Is, and left only five more runs needed to win. Miller as he is often doing these days scored the winning runs.

With just a day's gap between the second T20I and the third T20I, a lot remains to be done for Indian captain Rishabh Pant. For starters, Pant would hope that he wins the toss at Visakhapatnam. Luck has favoured Bavuma at Delhi and Cuttack as he has won the two tosses and has had no hesitation in batting second.

Although South Africa did find themselves in tough situations in both run chases, but Miller and Rassie van der Dussen at Delhi and Klassen at Cuttack have ensured that South Africa has reached home safe. Chasing is trendy in T20 cricket these days. So Pant would hope to win the toss and bowl first. It would also put pressure on the South African batters to put up a huge total on the scoreboard.

Pant could also be looking for some help from the bench. Except for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, other Indian bowlers have looked blunt so far. Five of the nine wickets that South Africa has lost in the series have been picked by Bhuvneshwar. Two other pacers, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel have combined to bowl 14 overs, giving away 112 runs and accounting for just two wickets between them.

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal is unable to recreate the magic of IPL 2022 as he has picked only a wicket in the two matches while leaking 75 runs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has bowled in both the matches but is yet to pick a wicket. In such a scenario, the likes of Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi could be picked.

Both Malik and Arshdeeep had a fruitful season in IPL 2022. Malik's pace and Arshdeep's yorker could just be the variations that Indian bowling would need. Ravi Bishnoi could also have a go considering he picked 13 wickets in the IPL and his athleticism as a fielder is comes as a bonus.

Unlike Pant, Bavuma doesn't have much on his plate. All that the South African skipper would be hoping for is that his team continues to be clinical in all three departments so that team takes an unassailable 3-0 lead at the end of the match at Visakhapatnam.

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: L-L-W-W-W

South Africa: W-W-W-W-W

Conditions and pitch

The evening and the night of the game will be breezy. It will also be partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 28° C.

The last T20I match that was played at the stadium was a match between India and Australia in February 2019. It proved to be a low-scoring affair where India managed just 126 and Australia chased down the total in an exact 20 overs. 14 wickets were lost in the game.

For this match expect a freshly laid surface.

Team News

South Africa had injury issues to deal with as Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs got injured and missed the second match. Middler order batter Aiden Markram continues to be away from the team after going down with COVID-19.

No injury or health issues have been reported from the Indian camp at the time of writing.

Possible XIs

India possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabriz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj