IND vs SA 2nd T20I preview: Onus on bowlers to stop Proteas batters as India eye to level the series

India would be eyeing to level the five-match T20I series when they face South Africa in the second T20I at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Visitors sprung to a 1-0 lead in the series as they won the opening fixture at Delhi handing India a defeat by 7 wickets.

At Delhi, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Riding high on opener Ishan Kishan’s belligerent 76 from 48 balls and all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s late cameo of 31 in just 12 deliveries, India set a huge target of 212 for the Proteas.

But the target proved insufficient as batters David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen hit unbeaten fifties, Miller 64 from 31 balls and van der Dussen 75 in 46 deliveries, and struck a partnership of 131 as South Africa reached home in 19.1 overs. Miller who was in fine form with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Despite the loss, Kishan’s form and his attacking instincts in the Power Play would give India much-needed confidence. Kishan who opened alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a 57-run opening partnership. India’s slow approach in the Power play overs have often come under criticism. The team will also be buoyed that Pandya continues to bat and bowl, although Pandya bowled only one over in the previous game which was punished for 18 runs.

On a hard and flat deck of Delhi, the Indian bowlers leaked runs. Except for pacer Avesh Khan, who had an economy of 8.80, the remaining bowlers had an economy of 10 or more. For the second T20I, captain Rishabh Pant would be expecting much better from the bowlers, considering that South Africa has the likes of Miller, van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock in form. It would be interesting to see if Pant looks to the bench and picks either Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh to make the bowling attack more potent.

South Africa on their part, would want the spin pair of Tabriz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj to bowl much better. The two spinners combined to bowl just five overs and conceded 70 runs picking only a wicket. The batting isn’t much of an issue for Bavuma at the moment.

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: L-W-W-W-W

South Africa: W-W-W-W-W

Conditions and pitch

The evening and the night will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be somewhere around 27° C.

The cricket returns to the Barabati stadium after a long time. The last international game that was played at the stadium was in December 2019 which was an ODI between India and the West Indies. The last T20I was played over four years ago. So expect a freshly laid pitch for this match.

Team News

No fresh injuries have been reported from either camp at the time of writing.

India Possible XI

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan

South Africa Possible XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabriz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje