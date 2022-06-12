Homesports news

IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score: India slow down as South Africa keep chipping away wickets

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Team India are looking to bounce back from the 7-wicket loss against South Africa in the first T20I and level the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Visiting South Africa are high on confidence after the win in the series opener. Catch the live score and updates from IND vs SA 2nd T20I here.

  • After 9 overs,India 68/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 26 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 5)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 68/2 after 9 overs.

    Bowling change. Tabriz Shamsi comes into the attack. 
     
    Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Pant cuts the ball to deep cover for a single. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas comes down the track and works the ball to deep mid-wicket for one. 
     
    Ball 3. Fuller delivery fired into the pads. Pant nudges the ball to the leg side. 
     
    Ball 4. Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Pant plays a late cut to deep point for a single. 
     
    Ball 4. WIDE! Good length delivery fired down the leg side. 
     
    Ball 5. FOUR! Fullish delivery on off stump. Shreyas advances down the pitch and smacks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 6. SIX! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Shreyas dances down the track and swings his bat hard to smash the ball straight back over the bowler's head to get maximum. 
     
     

  • After 8 overs,India 54/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 15 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 3)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 54/2 after 8 overs.

    Pretorius to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Slow good length delivery just wide of off stump. Shreyas leaves the ball for the keeper. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas  works the ball to backward square-leg for a run. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rishabh Pant cuts the ball to point and takes an easy run. 
     
    Ball 4. Fuller delivery on off stump. Shreyas drives the ball to deep mid-wicket and is happy with just a run. 
     
    Ball 5. Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Pant cuts the ball through covers for a run. 
     
    Ball 6. Good length delivery bowled wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Shreyas. 

  • After 7 overs,India 50/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 13 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 50/2 after 7 overs.

    Nortje is back into the attack to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan looks to slog. The ball takes an inside edge and moves down to fine-leg as Kishan takes a single. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery bowled into the pads. Shreyas flicks the ball to fine-leg for a run. 
     
    Ball 3. FOUR! Good length delivery bowled wide of off stump. Ishan Kishan frees his arms as he cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 4. WICKET! Nortje bangs a short delivery at Ishan Kishan. Kishan goes for a pull but he removes his eyes from the ball as he pulls the ball. The ball flies in in the air and goes straight to Rassie van der Dussen at fine-leg. 
     
    Ishan Kishan c van der Dussen b Nortje 34(21) [4s-2 6s-3]
     
    Rishabh Pant, left handed batter, walks to the crease. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Pant taps the ball to square-leg and takes a quick single to get off the mark. 
     
    Ball 6. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas pulls the ball just behind the stumps and takes a single. 
     
     
     
     

  • After 6 overs,India 42/1 ( Ishan Kishan 29 , Shreyas Iyer 11)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 42/1 after 6 overs.

    Bowling change. Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack. 

    Ball 1. SIX! Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan pulls the ball hard and pounds the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 

    Ball 2. Short delivery on off stump. Kishan pulls the ball to the deep mid-wicket fielder and takes a single. 

    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas taps the ball on the off side and completes a quick single. 

    Ball 4. Fullish delivery fired into the pads. Kishan flicks the ball to deep backward square-leg and takes two runs. 

    Ball 5. DROPPED! Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan slogs the ball to mid-on where Parnell puts a dive to take the catch but fails to cling onto the ball and Kishan takes a single. 

    Ball 6. Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas mishits the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket. 

     

  • After 5 overs,India 31/1 ( Ishan Kishan 19 , Shreyas Iyer 10)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 31/1 after 5 overs.

    Parnell is back into the attack to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas drives the ball with soft hands to the fielder at short third-man. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas pushes the ball into the covers and takes an easy single. 
     
    Ball 3. FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. Kishan makes room and slaps the ball to deep square-leg for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan drives the ball to the fielder at extra-cover. 
     
    Ball 5. Fullish delivery fired on the base of leg stump. Ishan Kishan makes room and pushes the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 6. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan drives the ball to mid-on and takes a single. 

  • After 4 overs,India 25/1 ( Ishan Kishan 14 , Shreyas Iyer 9)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 25/1 after 4 overs.

    Bowling change. Anrich Nortje comes into the attack. 
     
    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas drives the ball down to third-man for a single. 
     
    Ball 2. SIX! Fuller delivery on off stump. Ishan Kishan takes a stride forward and flicks the ball to send it flying over square-leg and into the crowd. 
     
    Ball 3. Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Kishan looks to hit the ball hard but gets his timing wrong and ends up mishiting the ball to the man at mid-on. 
     
    Ball 4. SIX MORE! Length delivery bowled on middle stump. Kishan shuffles a bit and swings his bat hard to send the ball flying over fine-leg for the second six of the over. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery on leg stump. The ball raps on the pads and rolls behind the stumps to the keeper. 
     
    Ball 6. Fullish delivery on off stump. Kishan brings his bat down in time and blocks the ball. 

  • After 3 overs,India 12/1 ( Ishan Kishan 2 , Shreyas Iyer 8)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 12/1 after 3 overs.

    Rabada to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Fullish delivery on off stump. Shreyas blocks the ball. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas looks to defend the ball with a straight bat. The ball takes a soft edge and falls short of the wicketkeeper. 
     
    Ball 3. Fuller delivery on off stump. Shreyas pushes the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 4. Fullish delivery on off stump. Shreyas works the ball to the fielder at mid-on. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas drives the ball to cover for a single. 
     
    Ball 6. Short delivery on off stump. Kishan pulls the ball hard and van der Dussen at square-leg puts a dive and stops the ball to prevent a boundary. 

  • After 2 overs,India 11/1 ( Ishan Kishan 2 , Shreyas Iyer 7)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 11/1 after 2 overs.

    Wayne Parnell to bowl. 

    Ball 1. Fuller delivery on off stump. Kishan guides the ball to the leg side for a single. 

    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. The ball swings away as Shreyas leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 

    Ball 3. FOUR! SHOT! Too full a delivery wide of off stump from Parnell. Shreyas punches the ball through the covers and gets his first booundary. 

    Ball 4. Fullish delivery fired into the pads. Shreyas flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket and gets three runs. 

    Ball 5.  Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan solidly defends the ball int the covers. 

    Ball 6. Good length delivery around off stump. Kishan comes down the wicket and hits the ball to the fielder at point. 

  • After 1 overs,India 3/1 ( Ishan Kishan 1 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 3/1 after 1 over. 

    Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over of the match. Gaikwad has the strike. 

    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Gaikwad pushes the ball to point. 

    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Gaikwad works the ball to the off-side. 

    Ball 3. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gaikwad flicks the ball to fine-leg for a single. 

    Ball 4. Fuller delivery on off stump. Ishan Kishan carves the ball to fine-leg for another single. 

    Ball 4. WIDE! Fast short ball fired over Gaikwad's head. 

    Ball 5. WICKET! GONE! Kagiso Rabada strikes early for South Africa. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a big stride forward and plays an uppish drive. The ball comes off from the edge of the bat and flies straight into the hands of Keshav Maharaj at point. 

     Gaikwad c Maharaj b Rabada 1(4)

    Shreyas Iyer, right handed batter, walks to bat. 

    Ball 6. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas drives the ball to the leg side. 

  • The players have taken the field. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings for India. 

  • The big update is from the South Africa camp as their wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock misses action tonight after a hamstring injury. 

  • Teams

    India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

    South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

  • Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries, You need to stay in the fight as bowlers. We have two forced injuries. QDK has a hammy injury.

    Rishabh Pant, Indian captain: We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to havw a big score on this. There wasn't many things we did wrong. We are playing the same team.

  • Toss: 

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

  • Pitch

    The pitch has fair bit of dry grass. The pitch has some cracks too. The pitch is firm. The pitch could be two paced. Any total between 160-170 should be a good total for the team batting first. 

  • South Africa Possible XI

    Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabriz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

  • India Possible XI

    Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan

  • India vs South Africa players to watch out for

    India players to watch out for

    Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    South Africa players to watch out for

    Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Tabriz Shamsi. 

  • Form Guide (last five matches)

    India: L-W-W-W-W

    South Africa: W-W-W-W-W

  • On a hard and flat deck of Delhi, the Indian bowlers leaked runs. Except for pacer Avesh Khan, who had an economy of 8.80, the remaining bowlers had an economy of 10 or more. For the second T20I, captain Rishabh Pant would be expecting much better from the bowlers, considering that South Africa has the likes of Miller, van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock in form. It would be interesting to see if Pant looks to the bench and picks either Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh to make the bowling attack more potent.

    South Africa on their part, would want the spin pair of Tabriz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj to bowl much better. The two spinners combined to bowl just five overs and conceded 70 runs picking only a wicket. The batting isn’t much of an issue for Bavuma at the moment.

