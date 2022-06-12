IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score: India slow down as South Africa keep chipping away wickets

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND 68/2 after 9 overs.

Bowling change. Tabriz Shamsi comes into the attack.

Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Pant cuts the ball to deep cover for a single.

Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas comes down the track and works the ball to deep mid-wicket for one.

Ball 3. Fuller delivery fired into the pads. Pant nudges the ball to the leg side.

Ball 4. Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Pant plays a late cut to deep point for a single.

Ball 4. WIDE! Good length delivery fired down the leg side.

Ball 5. FOUR! Fullish delivery on off stump. Shreyas advances down the pitch and smacks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

Ball 6. SIX! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Shreyas dances down the track and swings his bat hard to smash the ball straight back over the bowler's head to get maximum.