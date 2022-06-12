IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score: India slow down as South Africa keep chipping away wickets

Team India are looking to bounce back from the 7-wicket loss against South Africa in the first T20I and level the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Visiting South Africa are high on confidence after the win in the series opener. Catch the live score and updates from IND vs SA 2nd T20I here.
After 9 overs,India 68/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 26 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 5)
After 8 overs,India 54/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 15 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 3)
After 7 overs,India 50/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 13 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
After 6 overs,India 42/1 ( Ishan Kishan 29 , Shreyas Iyer 11)
Bowling change. Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack.
Ball 1. SIX! Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan pulls the ball hard and pounds the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Ball 2. Short delivery on off stump. Kishan pulls the ball to the deep mid-wicket fielder and takes a single.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Shreyas taps the ball on the off side and completes a quick single.
Ball 4. Fullish delivery fired into the pads. Kishan flicks the ball to deep backward square-leg and takes two runs.
Ball 5. DROPPED! Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan slogs the ball to mid-on where Parnell puts a dive to take the catch but fails to cling onto the ball and Kishan takes a single.
Ball 6. Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas mishits the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
After 5 overs,India 31/1 ( Ishan Kishan 19 , Shreyas Iyer 10)
After 4 overs,India 25/1 ( Ishan Kishan 14 , Shreyas Iyer 9)
After 3 overs,India 12/1 ( Ishan Kishan 2 , Shreyas Iyer 8)
After 2 overs,India 11/1 ( Ishan Kishan 2 , Shreyas Iyer 7)
Wayne Parnell to bowl.
Ball 1. Fuller delivery on off stump. Kishan guides the ball to the leg side for a single.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. The ball swings away as Shreyas leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper.
Ball 3. FOUR! SHOT! Too full a delivery wide of off stump from Parnell. Shreyas punches the ball through the covers and gets his first booundary.
Ball 4. Fullish delivery fired into the pads. Shreyas flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket and gets three runs.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan solidly defends the ball int the covers.
After 1 overs,India 3/1 ( Ishan Kishan 1 , Shreyas Iyer 0)
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over of the match. Gaikwad has the strike.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Gaikwad pushes the ball to point.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Gaikwad works the ball to the off-side.
Ball 3. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gaikwad flicks the ball to fine-leg for a single.
Ball 4. Fuller delivery on off stump. Ishan Kishan carves the ball to fine-leg for another single.
Ball 4. WIDE! Fast short ball fired over Gaikwad's head.
Ball 5. WICKET! GONE! Kagiso Rabada strikes early for South Africa. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a big stride forward and plays an uppish drive. The ball comes off from the edge of the bat and flies straight into the hands of Keshav Maharaj at point.
Gaikwad c Maharaj b Rabada 1(4)
Shreyas Iyer, right handed batter, walks to bat.
Ball 6. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shreyas drives the ball to the leg side.
The players have taken the field. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings for India.
The big update is from the South Africa camp as their wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock misses action tonight after a hamstring injury.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries, You need to stay in the fight as bowlers. We have two forced injuries. QDK has a hammy injury.
Rishabh Pant, Indian captain: We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to havw a big score on this. There wasn't many things we did wrong. We are playing the same team.
Toss:
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch:
The pitch has fair bit of dry grass. The pitch has some cracks too. The pitch is firm. The pitch could be two paced. Any total between 160-170 should be a good total for the team batting first.
South Africa Possible XI
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabriz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
India Possible XI
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan
India vs South Africa players to watch out for
India players to watch out for
Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar
South Africa players to watch out for
Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Tabriz Shamsi.
Form Guide (last five matches)
India: L-W-W-W-W
South Africa: W-W-W-W-W
On a hard and flat deck of Delhi, the Indian bowlers leaked runs. Except for pacer Avesh Khan, who had an economy of 8.80, the remaining bowlers had an economy of 10 or more. For the second T20I, captain Rishabh Pant would be expecting much better from the bowlers, considering that South Africa has the likes of Miller, van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock in form. It would be interesting to see if Pant looks to the bench and picks either Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh to make the bowling attack more potent.
South Africa on their part, would want the spin pair of Tabriz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj to bowl much better. The two spinners combined to bowl just five overs and conceded 70 runs picking only a wicket. The batting isn’t much of an issue for Bavuma at the moment.