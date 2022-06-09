IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score: Parnell breaks Kishan, Gaikwad 50-run opening partnership

India and South Africa face in a five-match T20I series. The first of the five matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India is being led by Rishabh Pant after an injury ruled out designated captain KL Rahul for the entire series. Catch the live score and updates from the first T20I between IND and SA here.
After 7 overs,India 63/1 ( Ishan Kishan 31 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
Parnell to bowl his second over.
Ball 1. SIX! Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Gaikwad pulls and the ball flies over fine-leg for a maximum.
Ball 2. WICKET! GONE! Slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gaikwad comes down the wicket and swings his bat. The bat turns in Gaikwad's hands as the ball connects the bat. The ball lobs to mid-wicket where Bavuma completes an easy catch.
Gaikwad c Bavuma b Parnell 23(15) [6s-3]
Shreyas Iyer, right handed batter, walks to the crease.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Shreyas clips the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
Ball 4. FOUR! PUNISHED! Short and wide from Parnell. Kishan slices the ball over backward point and gets a boundary.
Ball 5. Slow good length delivery on off and middle stump. Kishan works the ball back to Parnell.
Ball 6. Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Kishan pulls the ball to fine-leg for a run.
After 6 overs,India 51/0 ( Ishan Kishan 26 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 17)
Nortje to bowl his second over.
Ball 1. SIX! Back of the length delivery bowled into the pads. Gaikwad whacks the ball hard and the ball sails over deep backward square-leg for a maximum.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball raps on the pads and moves to fine-leg as Gaiwkad takes a single.
Ball 3. FOUR! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Kishan edges the ball and the ball races down to third-man for a boundary.
Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. The ball moves away and Kishan leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 5. FOUR! SMASHED! Overpicthed delivery wide of off stump. Kishan swung his bat hard and punches the ball through covers and gets a boundary.
Ball 6.Good length delivery on leg stump. Kishan moves to the off side and swings his bat but fails to connect!
After 5 overs,India 36/0 ( Ishan Kishan 18 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 11)
Bowling change. Wayne Parnel comes into the attack.
Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Gaikwad pulls the ball to backward square-leg for one.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan rocks on the backfoot and knocks the ball to backward point.
Ball 3. Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Kishan comes down the wicket and swings his bat but fails to connect!
Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan looks to defend the ball staying back in the crease but the ball moves away and beats the bat.
Ball 5. Slow good length delivery just wide of off stump. Kishan leaves the ball for de Kock.
Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan punches the ball into the covers.
After 4 overs,India 35/0 ( Ishan Kishan 18 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 10)
Rabada to bowl his second over.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan edges the ball behind the stumps and takes a single.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Gaikwad drives the ball to mid-off and steals a run.
Ball 3. Good length delivery around off stump. Kishan dabs the ball to backward point.
Ball 4. FOUR! Full toss on off stump. Kishan punches the ball down the ground for a boundary.
Ball 5. OH! Fast good length delivery on off stump. Kishan looks to drive the ball through the covers but the ball swings away and beats the outside edge of the bat.
Ball 5. WIDE! Good length delivery fired wide outside the line of off stump.
Ball 6. EDGE AND FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Kishan looks to play the ball on the leg side. The ball takes a leading edge and rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
After 3 overs,India 24/0 ( Ishan Kishan 9 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 9)
Bowling change. Anrich Nortje comes into the attack.
Ball 1. OH! Good length delivery on off stump. The ball shapes away as Kishan looks to defend but the ball beats the edge of the bat.
Ball 2. Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Kishan looks to play a big shot but fails to connect! de Kock cannot stop the ball and Kishan sneaks in a single.
Ball 3. Back of the length ball on off stump. Gaikwad pulls the ball to mid-on.
Ball 4. AN APPEAL FOR LBW! Good length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball comes back in and Gaikwad looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball raps on the pads. Nortje appeals but the umpire gives this as not out. Bavuma doesn't take the review.
Ball 5. SIX! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gaikwad pulls and the ball takes a top edge to fly over fine-leg for the first six of the match.
Ball 6. Back of the length ball on off stump. Gaikwad pulls the ball to backward square-leg for two runs.
After 2 overs,India 15/0 ( Ishan Kishan 9 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 1)
Kagiso Rabada to bowl. Gaikwad has the strike.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gaikwad pushes the ball to mid-on.
Ball 2. Fuller delivery on off stump. Gaikwad flicks the ball to mid-wicket and takes a single to get off the mark.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Kishan flicks the ball to the leg side for a single.
Ball 4. OH! Good length delivery just wide of off stump. Gaikwad looks to drive the ball but the ball swings away and beats the bat.
Ball 5. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Gaikwad clips the ball to mid-wicket.
Ball 6. Fast back of the length ball wide of off stump. Gaikwad charges down the wicket and swings his bat but fails to connect!
After 1 overs,India 13/0 ( Ishan Kishan 8 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 0)
Keshav Maharaj to bowl the first over for South Africa. On strike for India is Ishan Kishan.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan guides the ball to the fielder at short third-man.
Ball 1. WIDE and FOUR! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball spins down the leg side and Quiton de Kock fails to stop the ball and the ball runs down to fine-leg for a boundary.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan pushes the ball into the covers.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Kishan works the ball to point.
Ball 4. EDGE AND FOUR! Fuller delivery on off stump. Kishan leans in and looks to drive. The ball takes a thick outside edge and runs down to third-man for a boundary.
Ball 5. FOUR MORE! Fuler delivery on off stump. Kishan comes down the track and smacks the ball over the covers for a boundary.
Ball 6. OH! Back of the length ball wide of off stump. Kishan looks to cut but fails to connect!
The national anthems have been played and the players are now ready for the live action. The South African players have taken the field. India have a new opening combination as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan walk out to bat.
Right then, the two teams have along with the match officials have lined up for the national anthems of the two countries. First India's national anthem followed by South Africa's national anthem.
Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: We are going to have a bowl first. We played a practice game here a couple of days ago, so that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and stoppy at the beginning, hopefully we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes and it is a debut for him. We have two all rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia.
Rishabh Pant, Indian captain: I think it is a good surface and don't mind batting first. But if I had won the toss I would have bowled first. It is one of the proudest moment in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity. We know our XI but at the same time we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward.
Toss
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch: A good hard high-scoring pitch on offer for the first T20I.
