IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score: Parnell breaks Kishan, Gaikwad 50-run opening partnership

IND vs SA, 1st T20I LIVE score: IND 63/1 after 7 overs.

Parnell to bowl his second over.

Ball 1. SIX! Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Gaikwad pulls and the ball flies over fine-leg for a maximum.

Ball 2. WICKET! GONE! Slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gaikwad comes down the wicket and swings his bat. The bat turns in Gaikwad's hands as the ball connects the bat. The ball lobs to mid-wicket where Bavuma completes an easy catch.

Gaikwad c Bavuma b Parnell 23(15) [6s-3]

Shreyas Iyer, right handed batter, walks to the crease.

Ball 3. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Shreyas clips the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.

Ball 4. FOUR! PUNISHED! Short and wide from Parnell. Kishan slices the ball over backward point and gets a boundary.

Ball 5. Slow good length delivery on off and middle stump. Kishan works the ball back to Parnell.

Ball 6. Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Kishan pulls the ball to fine-leg for a run.