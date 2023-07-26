IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled for October 14 on account of Navratri

The match, originally scheduled to be played on October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, is coinciding with the first day of Hindu festival of Navratri. Navratri festivities are arranged on a large scale in the state of Gujarat. New date of the IND vs PAK clash is now awaited.

The much anticipated clash between India and Pakistan during the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is likely to be rescheduled. The match between the two Asian rivals is originally slated to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

According to a report published on IndianExpress the October 15 clash between India and Pakistan is coinciding with the start of Hindu festival of Navratri. Navratri festivities are arranged on a large scale in the state of Gujarat and hence the security agencies have advised the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, to reschedule the India vs Pakistan match, in order to avoid any law and order issue.

According to news agency Asian News International , the match will now be moved a day ahead from its original date and will be played on October 14.

Meanwhile, the demand for travel to Ahmedabad and accommodation within the city has reached unprecedented levels, causing prices to skyrocket. A report by CNBCTV18.com also suggests most of the luxury properties in the city have been sold out , with prices that are going through the roof around the same day the announcement was made.

The preparations to welcome cricket fans during the mega event are already underway with the hospitality technology platform OYO announcing earlier this month that will add 500 new hotels in the next three months in host cities of the upcoming men's ODI cricket World Cup in India, to meet the anticipated increase in booking demand.

Should the IND vs PAK match be rescheduled, it will not only force to change their travel plans but also be a logistical nightmare for the tournament organizers.

Before the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 was announced, Pakistan had expressed its inhibition to not play in Ahmedabad.