CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled on account of Navratri, new date awaited

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled on account of Navratri, new date awaited

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled on account of Navratri, new date awaited
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 10:36:03 AM IST (Published)

The match, originally scheduled to be played on October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, is coinciding with the first day of Hindu festival of  Navratri. Navratri festivities are arranged on a large scale in the state of Gujarat. New date of the IND vs PAK clash is now awaited.

The much anticipated clash between India and Pakistan during the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is likely to be rescheduled. The match between the two Asian rivals is originally slated to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

According to a report published on IndianExpress the October 15 clash between India and Pakistan is coinciding with the start of Hindu festival of  Navratri. Navratri festivities are arranged on a large scale in the state of Gujarat and hence the security agencies have advised the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, to reschedule the India vs Pakistan match, in order to avoid any law and order issue.
Also Read: Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede, Eden Gardens and more — Venues that will host the ICC World Cup 2023
Meanwhile, the demand for travel to Ahmedabad and accommodation within the city has reached unprecedented levels, causing prices to skyrocket.  A report by CNBCTV18.com also suggests most of the luxury properties in the city have been sold out, with prices that are going through the roof around the same day the announcement was made.
The preparations to welcome cricket fans during the mega event are already underway with the hospitality technology platform OYO announcing earlier this month that will add 500 new hotels in the next three months in host cities of the upcoming men's ODI cricket World Cup in India, to meet the anticipated increase in booking demand.
Should the IND vs PAK match be rescheduled, it will not only force to change their travel plans but also be a logistical nightmare for the tournament organizers.
Before the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 was announced, Pakistan had expressed its inhibition to not play in Ahmedabad.  New date for the match between India and Pakistan is now awaited.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cricket

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X