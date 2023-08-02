IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match likely to be moved to October 14

2 Min Read
The much awaited encounter between the two Asian rivals is originally to be played on October 15 at Ahmedbad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is now likely to be played a day earlier.
The much anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup is in all likely hood to be moved to October 14 instead of being played on October 15 as per the original schedule of the tournament.
The marquee match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.
However Pakistan's participation in the World Cup is being decided at the highest levels in the country. According to a piece dated August 1, published by Cricbuzz "The Bilawal Bhutto-headed committee, appointed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, will meet on Thursday to decide on Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in India. ".
"The committee, headed by Pakistan's Foreign Minister, is expected to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the hosts, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to permit a security delegation to visit the venues, where the Pakistan team will play." , Cricbuzz further reported.
Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023: October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).
