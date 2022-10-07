IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2022: Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu shine as Pakistan outclass India by 13 runs

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini In a stunning reversal of fortunes, Pakistan beat arch-rivals India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 just a day after they sccumbed to an embarassing defeat at the hands of Thailand. Nida Dar shone wit h both the bat and the ball as she hit a fifty and picked two wickets to orchastracte Pakistan's victory.

Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Friday. The win takes Pakistan level on points with India in the seven-nation tournament being played in Bangladesh. Both India and Pakistan have won three and lost one match of the four games that they have played.

It was the first time since 2016 that Pakistan were able to beat India in the format.

Pakistan captain Bismah Mahroof won the toss and opted to bat first. Mahroof played a steady knock of 32 off 35 balls but the star of the Pakistan innings was Nida Dar. Dar, who a day earlier was dismissed on just 12 in Pakistan's shock loss to Thailand, played a scintillating knock of 56 from 37 balls. Her inning was studded with five fours and a six. The two knocks along with the contributions from other batters saw Pakistan manage 137/6 in 20 overs.

Spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she bowled a fine spell of 3/27.

Despite a modest target ahead of India, the team capitulated. None of the Indian batters could manage to go past the personal score of 30 with wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh top scoring with a brisk 26 from 13 deliveries. The most surprising bit of the Indian innings was captain Harmanpreet Kaur batting as low as number seven in the order. Kaur managed a run ball 12 before being dismissed.

It was an all-round show from Pakistan bowling attack as each of the bowlers managed to pick up at least a wicket. Nashra Sandhu kickstarted India's downfall as she accounted for the wickets of openers Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana. Later in the Indian innings, Sandhu picked up with the wicket of Radha Yadav. Unlike Indian bowling, where Deepti was the only top-performing bowler, Sandhu was backed by Sadia Iqbal who bowled a fine spell of 2/24. After shining with the bat Dar was among the wickets as well as she got the wickets of Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues. Bowlers Aiman Anwer and Tuba Hassan also picked up a wicket each.

India's final two group stage matches are against Bangladesh and Thailand while Pakistan will be facing the UAE and Sri Lanka in their final two matches.