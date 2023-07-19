IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup: Rajvardhan Hangargekar picks up two wickets in an over

So far in the tournament, India has won both games and today as the game proceeds between the arch-rivals, Yash Dhull-led team would aim for another victory as well.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck twice in a single over after Pakistan opted to bat first in the Emerging Asia Cup clash in Colombo. Hangargekar dismissed Pakistan vice-captain Saim Ayub and Omair Bin Yousuf at a duck in the fourth over. So far in the tournament, India has won both games and today as the game proceeds between the arch-rivals, Yash Dhull-led team would aim for another victory as well.

Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma scored half-centuries in the previous games.

The 50-over tournament is being played between eight Asian nations and former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull will lead the Indian side. Other prominent names in the India squad include IPL stars like Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel, amongst others. Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Nehal Wadhera has made it to the standby list of players. The 50-over tournament is being played between eight Asian nations and former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull will lead the Indian side. Other prominent names in the India squad include IPL stars like Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel, amongst others. Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Nehal Wadhera has made it to the standby list of players.

The 50-over tournament is being played between eight Asian nations and former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull will lead the Indian side. Other prominent names in the India squad include IPL stars like Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel, amongst others. Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Nehal Wadhera has made it to the standby list of players.

India A is placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final.

The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on 21st July. The final will take place on 23rd July, read the BCCI statement.