An unbeaten India is already through to the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy. Meanwhile a string of poor results has meant that Pakistan need a win against their Asian rivals to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Should India beat Pakistan, then Pakistan's fate on the result of the match between China and Japan.

Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishna Hockey Stadium is all set to stage the high voltage clash between rivals India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

With 10 points, India sit at the top of the points table of the six-nation competition. The Harmanpreet Singh led side are so far unbeaten in the tournament. India kickstarted its campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over South Korea. The victory in the tournament opener was followed by an emphatic 5-0 win over Mayaysia. India's winning run was brought to a grinding halt as Japan managed a 1-1 against the hosts. But India bounced back in style as then next thrashed China 7-2. The unbeaten run has ensured that India are already through to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, ahead of their match against India, Pakistan are fourth on the points table with five points from four games. Pakistan started their tournament with a close 2-1 win over China. The team then managed a 3-3 draw against Japan. Pakistan had to do with yet another draw next as their match against South Korea finished 1-1. Pakistan's downward spiral after their win over China continued as Malaysia beat them 3-1 next. Pakistan will be itching for a win against India as a win against the arch-rivals would guarantee them a spot in the semifinals. But should India beat Pakistan, then Pakistan's fate on the result of the match between China and Japan.

The match between India and Pakistan on Wednesday will pit two of three top-goals scores so far in the tournament. Harmanpreet is leading the goal-scoring charts with five goals. Pakistan's Muhammad Khan is third on the list after firing in three goals.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in hockey

Matches played: 178

India wins: 64

Pakistan wins: 78

Draws: 32

Goals scored by India: 363

Goals scored by Pakistan: 400

India not playing structural hockey, says Pakistan head coach Saqlain

"India is not playing structural hockey, but Pakistan is. India is simply playing over fitness,", said Pakistan's head coach Muhammad Saqlain during pre-match media conference.

The Pakistan coach admitted it will be a tough ask for his young side to get the better of India. "It's been quite some time since Pakistan beat India in a competitive hockey game. This is a young side consisting of 14 players who have never faced India before," Saqlain added. Saqlain said that while Pakistan have played an attacking game, finishing is still an area of concern. "Finishing has been an area of concern for us. We have explained to the boys about their positioning during the missed chances. Our centre forward will have an important role to play" he said.

Pakistan will be tough as they are desperate for a semifinal spot: Fulton

Meanwhile, India head coach Craig Fulton acknowledged the importance of the tie and feels that Pakistan will be a tough opposition as they are desperate to qualify for the semifinals. "They are in a very strong fighting position because they need to get results, and they need goals as well. So, we have to match that," he said.

Asked which one will be preferred out of goals from PCs or from the field, Fulton emphasised that balancing the attack would be vital. "We would like to balance it (our attack) out. Ideally, we want to have control in all four quarters. We aim to score early and then try to take it from there. It doesn't always work like that, but that's the objective. I don't mind if they (goals) come through the field or PCs," he said.

Match time and where to watch

The India vs Pakistan Asian Asian Champions Trophy match will get underway at 8.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online it will be streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

(with PTI inputs)