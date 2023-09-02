IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Has Ishan Kishan sealed his spot as the Indian wicketkeeper for ODI World Cup 2023?

Ishan Kishan steaded India's ship by bagging nine boundaries and two sixes in his extremely critical innings of 82 runs off 82 deliveries in the Men In Blue's ongoing clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy.

Kishan had played 16 ODIs prior to the on-going one and already recorded a historic double-century in a game against Bangladesh in December last year. The southpaw has floated up and down the batting order in his brief stint in international cricket so far.

5️⃣0️⃣ for @ishankishan51 👏👏The southpaw counterattacks while cruising to a well-made half century!Brilliant innings under pressure by the keeper-batter.Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/YOdd6UNESo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2023 It is a testament to his flexibility and willingness to take up any challenge as per the demands of the team management. However, Saturday was the first time he walked out to bat at No. 5 ever in ODIs. Kishan showed no hesitation in bringing his natural style of play to the fore as he immediately adapted to the situation and started off strongly getting multiple boundaries under his belt. It is a testament to his flexibility and willingness to take up any challenge as per the demands of the team management. However, Saturday was the first time he walked out to bat at No. 5 ever in ODIs. Kishan showed no hesitation in bringing his natural style of play to the fore as he immediately adapted to the situation and started off strongly getting multiple boundaries under his belt.

Also Read:

The 25-year-old has played several impressive knocks so far, including a terrific 93 off 84 deliveries against South Africa in a game in Ranchi in 2022. However, opportunities remained far and few in between for the Mumbai Indians (MI) star as Shubman Gill cemented his spot at the top of the order courtesy of his tremendous form this year.

That, coupled with KL Rahul’s terrific outings in the ODI series against Australia earlier this year meant that it appeared that Kishan would have to wait in thw wings to receive another opportunity in ODI cricket. However, Rahul’s absence from the ODI series in West Indies allowed Kishan to find a place in the XI again. The batter capitalised on the same by scoring three consecutive half-centuries whilst his wicket-keeping remained as neat as ever.

Still, Kishan’s relative lack of experience at the No. 5 spot along with KL Rahul’s return gave an impression that the latter might pip the youngster to the playing XI again. Yet, as fate would have had it, Rahul picked up a niggle during his recovery from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of India’s opening couple of fixtures in the Asia Cup.

Up stepped Kishan, with an average of 46.27, strike rate of 107.43 along with six half-centuries and the aforementioned double ton, to further reiterate his calibre and stake a definitive claim to the wicket-keeper’s spot as India fast approaches the ODI World Cup due to start at home on October 5.