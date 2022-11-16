Watch | Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson unwind on a ‘crocodile bike’ ahead of NZ vs IND T20 series

Before the NZ vs IND T20I series which gets underway on November 18 in Wellington, Pandya and Williamson were spotted out in the city for a photoshoot. During the photoshoot, the two skippers enjoyed the iconic Crocodile Bikes of the city.

India's T20I stand-in captain Hardik Pandya and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson enjoyed a 'crocodile bike' ride in Wellington on Wednesday. Team India is touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the New Zealand tour and Hardik Pandya has been made in charge of the T20I team while southpaw Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team against the Blackcaps.

Both the teams have very little time to unwind after the gruelling T20 World Cup which ended this Sunday. Both teams lost out in the semifinals and will be looking to find some answers to their problems in this series.

The Crocodile Bikes are famous in Wellington as the tourists use them to explore and cruise around the waterfront from Oriental Bay to Kumutoto.

Ahead of the series Pandya spoke to BCCI.tv and said "A lot of the main guys are not here but at the same time, the players who are here have also been playing for India for a good amount of 1-1.5 years. Even they have had ample chances, and enough time in international cricket to express themselves and showcase what they have. Very excited for them, new bunch and new energy,"