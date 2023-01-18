English
homesports News

Ind vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE updates: India lose second wicket as Santner castles Kohli cheaply

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 18, 2023 2:50 PM IST (Updated)
IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI Latest Cricket Updates: India take on New Zealand in the first One Day International of the three-match ODI series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad today.

After 19 overs,India 105/2 ( Shubman Gill 53 , Ishan Kishan (W) 5)

Jan 18, 2023 2:50 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 96/2 after 18 overs.

Santner to bowl. Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Gill, good length delivery into the pass. Gill works the ball to mid-wicket for one. 
 
Ball 2.  Santner to Kishan, good length delivery around off stump. Kishan helps the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 3.  Santner to Kishan, good length delivery on off stump. Kishan drives the ball to short third-man. 
 
Ball 4.  Santner to Kishan, good length delivery into the pads. Kishan drives the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 5.  Santner to Kishan, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Kishan drives the ball back to the bowler. 
 
Ball 6.  Santner to Kishan, slow good length delivery on off stump. Kishan works the ball around the corner. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:48 PM

After 17 overs,India 95/2 ( Shubman Gill 44 , Ishan Kishan (W) 4)

Jan 18, 2023 2:42 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 95/2 after 17 overs.

 Michael Bracewell to bowl. Kishan has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Bracewell to Kishan, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Kishan drives the ball in the covers. 
 
ball 2. Bracewell to Kishan, slow fuller delivery at off stump. Kishan pushes the ball to long-off for one. 
 
Ball 3. Bracewell to Gill, short delivery on off stump. Gill steps out and helps the ball to deep mid-wicket for one. 
 
Ball 4. Bracewell to Kishan, slow overpitched delivery on off stump. Kishan creams the ball to long-off for a single. 
 
Ball 5.  Bracewell to Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill knocks the ball to backward point for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Bracewell to Kishan, BEATEN! Slow good length delivery on off stump. Kishan looks to defend but the ball spins away and beats the bat! 
Jan 18, 2023 2:42 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 91/2 after 16 overs.

Santner to bowl. Kohli is on strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Kohli, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Kohli works the ball to short fine-leg. 
 
Ball 2. Santner to Kohli, OUT! BOWLED! WHAT A BALL! Good length delivery on off stump. Kohli rocks on his back foot to block the ball. The ball turns a bit and beats the edge of the bat to hit the off stump. 
 
Kohli b Santner 8(10) [4s-1]
 
Ishan Kishan, left handed bat, comes to the crease
 
Ball 3. Santner to Kishan, good length delivery on off stump. Kishan helps the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 4. Santner to Kishan, good length delivery on off stump. Kishan pushes the ball to backawrd point for a quick single. 
 
Ball 5. Santner to Gill, good length delivery around off stump. Gill pushes the ball through the covers for a run. 
 
Ball 6.  Santner to Kishan,  slow tossed up delivery on off stump. Kishan drives the ball to deep cover for a single. 
 
 
Jan 18, 2023 2:38 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 88/1 after 15 overs.

Henry Shipley to bowl. Virat Kohli has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Henry Shipley to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Kohli leans into the drive and punches the ball through the covers for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Henry Shipley to Virat Kohli, fuller delivery into the pads. Virat works the ball to mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Henry Shipley to Shubhman Gill back of the length delivery on middle stump. Gill helps the ball yo the leg side. 
 
Ball 4. Henry Shipley to Shubhman Gill. FOUR! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Gill drives the ball over the short mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5. Henry Shipley to Shubhman Gill, FOUR MORE! Much fuller delivery on off stump. Gill plants his front leg forward and punches the ball down to long-on for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6.  Henry Shipley to Shubhman Gill, good length delivery on middle stump. Gill helps the ball to the leg side. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:32 PM

After 14 overs,India 75/1 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Virat Kohli 3)

Jan 18, 2023 2:28 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 75/1 after 14 overs.

Santner to bowl. Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Gill, FOUR! Short delivery down the leg side. Gill helps the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2.  Santner to Gill, fuller delivery on off stump. Gill punches the ball to mid-off for one. 
 
Ball 3. Santner to Kohli, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Kohli drives the ball to long-off for a single. 
 
Ball 4.  Santner to Gill, FOUR! Overpitched delivery into the pads. Gill bangs the ball straight down to long-on for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5.  Santner to Gill, back of the length delivery on off stump. Gill drives the ball to long-on for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Santner to Kohli,  fuller delivery on off stump. Kohli drives the ball to long-on for one. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:28 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 63/1 after 13 overs.

Blair Tickner to bowl. Rohit has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, OUT! Slow fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Rohit goes for a uppish drive but fails to time the shot. The ball goes up in the air and Daryl Mitchell takes an easy catch at mid-on. 
 
Rohit c Mitchell b Tickner 34(38) [4s-4 6s-2]
 
Virat Kohli, right handed bat, comes to the crease
 
Ball 2. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, fast bouncer wide of off stump. Kohli leans back and leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 
 
Ball 3.  Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, good length delivery on off stump. The ball nips back in as Kohli gets an inside edge and the ball rolls to backward point. 
 
Ball 4. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, full length delivery on off stump. Kohli clips the ball to square-leg for one. 
 
Ball 4. Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, WIDE! Fuller delivery fired down the leg side. 
 
Ball 5. Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, fuller delivery on off stump. Gill flicks the ball to deep square-leg for an easy single. 
 
Ball 6. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, overpitched delivery on off stump. Kohli drills the ball straight to mid-on. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:24 PM

After 12 overs,India 60/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 34 , Shubman Gill 22)

Jan 18, 2023 2:18 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 60/0 after 12 overs.

Santner to bowl. Rohit is on strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Rohit, slow good length delivery on off stump. Rohit knocks the ball to point. 
 
ball 2. Santner to Rohit, short delivery on middle stump. Rohit works the ball to mid-on for one. 
 
Ball 3. Santner to Gill, good length delivery into the pads, Gill drives the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 4. Santner to Gill, back of the length delivery on off stump. Gill smashes the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 5. Santner to Gill, good length delivery into the pads. Gill works the ball to mid-wicket. 
 
ball 6. Santner to Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill drives the ball back to Santner. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:18 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 59/0 after 11 overs.

Blair Tickner to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Blair Tickner to  Rohit Sharma, good length delivery into the pads. Rohit knocks the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 2. Blair Tickner to  Rohit Sharma, overpitched delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 3. Blair Tickner to  Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Slow overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Rohit smashes the ball over the head of the mid-off fielder and gets a boundary. 
 
Ball 4. Blair Tickner to  Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball down to third-man for a single. 
 
Ball 5. Blair Tickner to  Shubhman Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill punches the ball to mid-off for a quick run. 
 
Ball 6. Blair Tickner to  Rohit Sharma, back of the length delivery on leg stump. Rohit pulls the ball to fine-leg for a run. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:16 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 52/0 after 10 overs.

Mitchell Santner to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Mitchell Santner to Rohit, good length delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball back to Santner. 
 
Ball 2.  Mitchell Santner to Rohit, slow good length delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 3.  Mitchell Santner to Rohit, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit pushes the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 4.  Mitchell Santner to Rohit, back of the length delivery into the pads. Rohit knocks the ball to square-leg for one. 
 
Ball 5.  Mitchell Santner to Gill, back of the length delivery into the pads, Gill knocks the ball to mid-wicket. 
 
Ball 6. Mitchell Santner to Gill, slow full length delivery around off stump. Gill drives the ball into the covers. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:11 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 51/0 after 9 overs.

Blair Tickner to bowl. Shubhman Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gill works the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 2.  Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off stump. Gill looks to defend but the ball swings away and beats the bat. 
 
Ball 3.  Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, FOUR! Fast short delivery on off stump. Gill pulls and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 
 
Ball 4.  Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill FOUR MORE! Short delivery on off stump. Gill again pulls and this time the ball rolls to deep square-leg for another boundary. 
 
Ball 5.  Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, slow good length delivery on middle stump. Gill drives the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 6.  Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, good length delivery around off stump. Gill works the ball into the covers. 
Jan 18, 2023 2:08 PM

After 8 overs,India 43/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Shubman Gill 13)

Jan 18, 2023 2:05 PM
