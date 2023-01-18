IND vs NZ LIVE: India 63/1 after 13 overs.
Blair Tickner to bowl. Rohit has the strike.
Ball 1. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, OUT! Slow fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Rohit goes for a uppish drive but fails to time the shot. The ball goes up in the air and Daryl Mitchell takes an easy catch at mid-on.
Rohit c Mitchell b Tickner 34(38) [4s-4 6s-2]
Virat Kohli, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Ball 2. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, fast bouncer wide of off stump. Kohli leans back and leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper.
Ball 3. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, good length delivery on off stump. The ball nips back in as Kohli gets an inside edge and the ball rolls to backward point.
Ball 4. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, full length delivery on off stump. Kohli clips the ball to square-leg for one.
Ball 4. Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, WIDE! Fuller delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 5. Blair Tickner to Shubhman Gill, fuller delivery on off stump. Gill flicks the ball to deep square-leg for an easy single.
Ball 6. Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, overpitched delivery on off stump. Kohli drills the ball straight to mid-on.