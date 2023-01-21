IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit, Gill get India's run chase underway as New Zealand bowled out on 108

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 21, 2023 5:32 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI Latest Cricket Updates: After winning the first ODI of the three-match series, team India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur today. Catch all the live scores and updates from India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI here.

Live Updates

IND vs NZ: India 41/0 after 9 overs. 

Lockie Ferguson to bowl. Shubman Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, overpitched delivery on off stump. Gill punches the ball down to long-off for three runs. 
 
Ball 2. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Rohit pumps the ball over backward point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, fast short delivery wide of off stump. Rohit lifts his bat and leaves the ball alone. 
 
Ball 4. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, full length delivery on middle stump. Rohit drives the ball to mid-on for an easy single. 
 
Ball 5. Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, overpitched delivery on off stump. Gill drills the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 6. Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gill thumps the ball in the covers. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:32 PM

IND vs NZ: India 33/0 after 8 overs. 

Blair Tickner to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, back of the length delivery around off stump. Rohit helps the ball with soft hands to backward point. 
 
Ball 2. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, overpitched delivery into the pads. Rohit clips the ball to the leg side. 
 
Ball 3. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma,  good length delivery around off stump. Rohit leaves the ball alone. 
 
Ball 4. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma,  good length delivery around off stump. Rohit pushes the ball to the cover fielder. 
 
Ball 5. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! PUNISHED! Tickner pulls the length back but bowls wide of off stump. Rohit makes the use of the width and slashes the ball through point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma,  good length delivery on off stump. Rohit defends the ball to the leg side. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:28 PM

IND vs NZ: India 29/0 after 7 overs. 

Lockie Ferguson to bowl. Shubman Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR! SHOT! Lockie bowls full and Gill leans into the cover-drive and punches the ball for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, good length delivery at off stump. Gill drives the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 3.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, good length delivery around off stump. Gill knocks the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 4.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, short delivery on off and middle stump. Gill punches the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 5.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, good length delivery around off stump. Gill plays a superb cover drive but the man at cover stops the ball. 
 
Ball 6.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill,  good length delivery on off stump. Gill chops the ball to backward point. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:23 PM

IND vs NZ: India 25/0 after 6 overs. 

Henry Shipley to bowl. Shubman Gill is on strike. 
 
Ball 1. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill, good length delivery around off stump. Gill works the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 2. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill, good length delivery at off stump. Gill defends the ball with a straight bat. 
 
Ball 3. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill is solid in blocking the ball out. 
 
Ball 4. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill,  good length delivery on off stump. Gill knocks the ball to the off side. 
 
Ball 5. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill,  good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gill flicks the ball to square-leg for one. 
 
Ball 6. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, overpitched delivery on off stump. Rohit drills the ball to mid-on. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:19 PM

IND vs NZ: India 24/0 after 5 overs. 

Lockie Ferguson to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, full length delivery at off stump. Rohit pushes the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 2. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, Lockie pulls the length back and bowls around off stump. Rohit easily defends the ball into the covers. 
 
Ball 3. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on off stump. Rohit taps the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 4. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Short delivery around leg stump. Rohit pulls the ball with great authority and the ball flies over fine-leg for a maximum. 
 
Ball 5. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, fast good length delivery just wide of off stump. Rohit shoulders arms to leave the ball for the keeper. 
 
Ball 6. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery around off stump. Rohit lifts his bat to let the ball sail to Tom Latham behind the wickets. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:15 PM

IND vs NZ: India 18/0 after 4 overs. 

Henry Shipley to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, back of the length delivery on leg stump. Rohit pulls the ball to fine-leg for one run. 
 
Ball 2.  Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Gill drives the ball into the covers. 
 
Ball 3. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Gill drives and lofts the ball over backward point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 4. Henry Shipley to Shubman Gill, back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gill knocks the ball to mid-wicket for one. 
 
Ball 5. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! PUNISHED! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit gives himself room and slashes the ball over point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma,  short delivery on leg stump. Rohit pulls and helps the ball to square-leg for a run. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:11 PM

IND vs NZ: India 7/0 after 3 over. 

Lockie Ferguson to bowl. Shubman Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Lockie Ferguson to  Shubman Gill, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gill leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 
 
Ball 2.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, fuller delivery at off stump. Gill aims to drive. The ball takes an outside edge and rolls down to third-man as Gill takes a run. 
 
Ball 3.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit pushes the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 4.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, full-length delivery on off stump. Rohit punches the ball to extra-cover. 
 
Ball 5.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery at off stump. Rohit knocks the ball to third-man for one. 
 
Ball 6.  Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, overpitched delivery on off stump. Gill drives the ball back to Ferguson. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:07 PM

IND vs NZ: India 5/0 after 2 over. 

Henry Shipley to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on off stump. Rohit knocks the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 2. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, slow full length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit guides the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 3. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit lifts his bat to leave the ball for the wicketkeeper. 
 
Ball 4. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, overpitched delivery at off stump. Rohit works the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 5. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Shipley bowls short and Rohit rocks on the back foot and whacks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Henry Shipley to Rohit Sharma, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit shoulders arms and the ball sails into Tom Latham's gloves. 
Jan 21, 2023 5:04 PM

IND vs NZ: India 1/0 after 1 over. 

Lockie Ferguson to bowl. Rohit Sharma has the strike. 

Ball 1. Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit leaves the ball for Tom Latham. 

Ball 2.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Good length delivery at off stump. Rohit looks to drive the ball through the covers but the ball swings away ane beats the bat. 

Ball 3.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, AN APPEAL FOR LBW! The umpire gives NOT OUT! Fuller delivery on off and middle stump. The ball swings back in. Rohit looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads. Ferguson appeals but the umpire is not convinced 

Ball 4.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit knocks the ball into the covers 

Ball 5.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rohit helps the ball to square-leg. 

Ball 6.  Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball to mid-on. 

Jan 21, 2023 4:59 PM

India's chase is about to get underway. New Zealand players are back on the field with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill following them. 

Jan 21, 2023 4:55 PM

Indian pacers skittle out New Zealand for 108 in second ODI

Mohammed Shami-led pace attack produced an incisive spell on a tricky surface as India bowled out New Zealand for 108 in the second ODI here on Saturday.

After New Zealand collapsed to 15 for five in the 11th over, passionate fans who flocked to the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan SinghStadium for Raipur’s first international game, feared an early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high quality seam bowling on a helping pitch. The odd ball stopping made the batters' job tougher.

Opener Finn Allen was the first to depart after missing a full ball that came back in late to clip the pads and shatter the stumps. Siraj then got one to seam away from good length inducing an outside edge from number three Henry Nicholls with Shubman Gill doing the rest in the slips.

Two brilliant return catches from Shami and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put New Zealand in further trouble. Shami got one to shape away and Daryl Mitchell, in his attempt to flick it on the on-side, ended up mistiming it back to the bowler.

Hardik’s one-handed catch to rid of Devon Conway in the 10th over was sensational. Shardul Thakur (1/26) got himself into the wicket column in the following over by drawing a thick edge from Tom Latham’s bat. It was a loose shot from the New Zealand skipper, ending with an easy catch to Gill in the slips.

New Zealand were in dire straits but all hope was not lost with last match’s centurion Michael Bracewell (22) and the equally dangerous Glenn Phillips (36) in the middle.

Bracewell made his intent clear by stepping out to whack Shami over cover. After getting hit for consecutive fours in the 19th over, Shami bowled a sharp bouncer and Bracewell went for the pull only to edge it back to the keeper.

Mitchell Santer (27), who scored a fifty in Hyderabad, joined Phillips and duo took the team past 100 with a 47-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, both were dismissed in a space of six balls to end New Zealand’s hopes of a recovery.

While Santner played a well disguised slower ball from Hardik on to the stumps, Phillips gave a regulation catch to Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket off a long hop from Washington Sundar (2/7).

Kuldeep Yadav (1/29) trapped number 11 Blair Tickner in front to end the New Zealand innings in 34.3 overs.

Jan 21, 2023 4:39 PM

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and New Zealand:  

New Zealand batting: Finn Allen b Shami 0 Devon Conway c&b Pandya 7 Henry Nicholls c Gill b Siraj 2 Daryl Mitchell c&b Shami 1 Tom Latham c Gill b Thakur 1 Glenn Phillips c Yadav b Sundar 36 Michael Bracewell c Kishan b Shami 22 Mitchell Santner b Pandya 27 Henry Shipley not out 2 Lockie Ferguson c Yadav b Sundar 1 Blair Tickner lbw Yadav 2 Extras: (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total: (All out in 34.3 overs) 108 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-8, 3-9, 4-15, 5-15, 6-56, 7-103, 8-103, 9-105.

Indian Bowling: Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-3, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-10-1, Shardul Thakur 6-1-26-1, Hardik Pandya 6-3-16-2, Kuldeep Yadav 7.3-0-29-1, Washington Sundar 3-1-7-2

Jan 21, 2023 4:32 PM

India bowls out New Zealand for 108 in the second One-day International of the three-match series at  Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to ball first after winning the toss.

Hosts India lead the series 1-0 after their 12-run victory in the opener.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36; Mohammed Shami 3/18, Hardik Pandya 2/16)

Jan 21, 2023 4:20 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand 108 all-out after 34.3 overs.

Kuldeep to bowl. Shipley has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Kuldeep to Shipley, fuller delivery on leg stump. Shipley sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a single. 
 
Ball 2. Kuldeep to Tickner, fuller delivery at off stump. Tickner drives the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 3. Kuldeep to Tickner, AN APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Good length delivery on off stump. Tickner goes on the back foot to defend but the ball misses the bat and raps on the pads. The umpire raises his finger. Tickner takes the review. The review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps. 
Jan 21, 2023 4:10 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: After 34 overs,New Zealand 107/9 ( Henry Shipley 1 , Blair Tickner 2)

Jan 21, 2023 4:07 PM