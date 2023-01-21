English
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first

By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 21, 2023 1:09 PM IST (Updated)
IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI Latest Cricket Updates: After winning the first ODI of the three-match series, team India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur today. Catch all the live scores and updates from India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI here.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
 
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Tom Latham, New Zealand captain: We would have bowled first as well, 1st international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here. Looking to take back the experience, it's important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn't still pulled up well, so we're playing the same team.

​Rohit Sharma, Indian captain at toss: I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we've heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

'The 50th venue to host an ODI in India, it has huge boundaries on all sides of the ground. The pitch itself has an even covering of grass and there are some cracks on it. It's hard, there is some bounce on offer and should help the pacers. Dew could be a factor and the captain winning the toss could choose to field first. It is an excellent batting surface though', says Murali Kartik and Grant Elliot, in their pitch report.

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI. 

