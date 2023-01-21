Teams:
Tom Latham, New Zealand captain: We would have bowled first as well, 1st international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here. Looking to take back the experience, it's important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn't still pulled up well, so we're playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma, Indian captain at toss: I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us. Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we've heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team.
Pitch Report:
'The 50th venue to host an ODI in India, it has huge boundaries on all sides of the ground. The pitch itself has an even covering of grass and there are some cracks on it. It's hard, there is some bounce on offer and should help the pacers. Dew could be a factor and the captain winning the toss could choose to field first. It is an excellent batting surface though', says Murali Kartik and Grant Elliot, in their pitch report.