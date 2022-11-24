The two teams will face each other in the ODI format for the first time in nearly two years. The last ODI series between India and New Zealand back in 2020 ended in a 3-0 victory for Kane Williamson's men.

India and New Zealand will face each other in a 3-match ODI series that begins tomorrow at 7 AM IST. Coming on the heels of a rain-impacted T20I series, where India managed to eke out a series win despite one match being a washout and another being halted for rain, the two teams will face each other in the ODI format for the first time in nearly two years.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE:

The match starts at 7 am IST. Viewers can catch the action live on Amazon Prime or if you’re trying to catch the match on TV then tune into DD Sports 1.0. No other TV channel will broadcast the matches.

India Strength and Weakness

Now being led by Shikhar Dhawan, the Men in Blue are coming hot on the heels of a solid T20I performance against the hosts as well as an ODI series win against South Africa.

Shubman Gill didn’t get to play in the T20I series but he has been in red-hot form in limited-overs cricket over the past year. Fans will also hope that Suryakumar Yadav is able to recreate his searing performance from the T20 match in the limited-over series. Swing bowler Arshdeep Singh will make his ODI debut in the series.

New Zealand Strength and Weakness

The hosts will try to move past the less-than-ideal batting performance seen in the T20I series. With Kane Williamson back in the captain’s role, the team will be hoping to give a repeat performance of the 2020 ODI series between the two teams where New Zealand had handily won 3-0.

The opening duo of Devon Conway and Tom Latham with Williamson slotted in at no. 3 are expected to post a solid score that the middle-order batsmen can build on. Finn Allen in particular may be the darkhorse that can propel New Zealand to a solid total.

While Mitchell Santner’s bowling isn’t flashy, his spin bowling may be the answer to keep Indian batsman quiet in the later parts of the match.

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: W-W-L-W-W

New Zealand: L-L-L-W-W

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODIs

Matches played: 110

India wins: 55

New Zealand wins: 49

No Result: 5

Tied: 1

Last Five Games IND vs NZ: NZ-NZ-NZ-NZ-NR

Pitch Report and Conditions: The average score at Auckland’s Eden Park is 237 runs in ODI tournaments. The arena, which is also used for Rugby matches, uses a drop-in pitch that generally favours batters. Pacers tend to struggle on the pitch due to a lack of seam movement though as the game goes on spinners become more effective with the pitch slowing down somewhat.

Weather forecast: With rain playing spoilsport twice in the T20I series, both sides would be looking for uninterrupted play. With 57 percent cloud cover, there is a slight chance of rain with a 25 percent chance of precipitation. Friday might see some early showers but it should be a safe bet to assume a full day of play.

IND vs NZ Possible XIs

India’s possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand possible XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (WK), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Betting odds (sportsbet)

India: 2.05

New Zealand: 1.75