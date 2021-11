How the two teams have fared so far:

India's campaign got off to a horror start as they saw their unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup matches crushed by the Babar Azam led team. Pakistan won by 10-wickets and have since remained the only unbeaten team in the tournament. India looked to bounce back against the Kiwis but New Zealand put in a dominant performance to seal an 8-wicket victory. Since then the Men in Blue recorded a dominant 66-run victory over Afghanistan and most recently brushed aside Scotland with ease. They restricted Scotland to just 85 and knocked off the total in just 6.3 overs.

Namibia got off to a flying start in the group as they got the better of Scotland in their opening Super 12 clash. Since then they've been on the wrong side of the result against Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand. In their most recent game, the Kiwis posted 163/4 and restricted Namibia to just 111/7.