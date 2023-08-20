IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: Samson gone as Gaikwad takes charge of the Indian innings with Rinku

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 132/4 after 16 overs
15.1: McCarthy to Gaikwad, CAUGHT AT LONG OFF! OUT! Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy (58 off 43)
15.2: McCarthy to Dube, punched away for a dot, 0
15.3: McCarthy to Dube, played down fine leg for a single, 1
15.4: McCarthy to Rinku, cut away for a single, 1
15.5: McCarthy to Dube, pulled towards square leg for a single, 1
15.6: McCarthy to Rinku, rounds off th eover with a dot, 0
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 129/3 after 15 overs
14.1: White to Rinku, slog swept for a boundary, 4
14.2: White to Rinku, played on the off side for a single, 1
14.3: White to Gaikwad, smashes over the fielder at square leg for a boundary, 4
14.4: White to Gaikwad, cut away but only a dot, 0
14.5: White to Gaikwad, dumped over long on for a MAXIMUM, 6
14.6: White to Gaikwad, works it to mid wicket for a single, 1
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 108/3 after 13 overs
12.1: White to Gaikwad, played down long on for a single, 1
12.2: White to Samson, inside edge hits the stumps! Samson b White (40 off 26)
12.3: White to Rinku, cut away for a single, 1
12.4: White to Gaikwad, played against the turn for a single, 1
12.5: White to Rinku, cannot beat the fielder at point, 0
12.6: White to Rinku, punches for a single on the off side, 1
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 104/2 after 12 overs
11.1: Young to Gaikwad, punched straight down for a single, 1
11.2: Young to Samson, inside edge but only a dot, 0
11.3: Young to Samson, worked towards mid on for a single, 1
11.4: Young to Gaikwad, slashed to mid wicket for a single, 1
11.5: Young to Samson, leading edge to extra cover for a single, 1
11.6: Young to Gaikwad, played towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 99/2 after 11 overs
10.1: Little to Samson, creamed over covers for a boundary, 4
10.2: Little to Samson, smashed wide off covers for another boundary, 4
10.3: Little to Samson, make that three boundaries in a ROW! 4
10.4: Little to Samson, punched to mid on but only a dot, 0
10.5: Little to Samson, pulled over fine leg for a MAXIMUM, 6
10.6: Little to Samson, wraps up the over with a dot, 0
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 81/2 after 10 overs
9.1: Adair to Gaikwad, played on the right of mid wicket for a single, 1
9.2: Adair to Samson, pushed straight down the ground for a boundary, 4
9.3: Adair to Samson, pulled to mid wicket for a single, 1
9.4: Adair to Gaikwad, wide for height, 1
9.4: Adair to Gaikwad, opens the bat for a single, 1
9.5: Adair to Samson, slapped away on the off side, 1
9.6: Adair to Gaikwad, dot delivery to round off the over, 0
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 67/2 after 8 overs
7.1: Young to Samson, fetches a quick single on the leg side, 1
7.2: Young to Gaikwad, pulled away for a boundary, 4
7.3: Young to Gaikwad, a repeat of the last shot for another boundary, 4
7.4: Young to Gaikwad, pushed past cover for a single, 1
7.5: Young to Samson, flicked away for a single, 1
7.6: Young to Gaikwad, worked on the off side for a single, 1
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 55/2 after 7 overs
6.1: White to Gaikwad, steered to the leg side for a single, 1
6.2: White to Samson, taps for a dot delivery, 0
6.3: White to Samson, pulled away for a single, 1
6.4: White to Gaikwad, driven for a single, 1
6.5: White to Samson, guided to mid on for a single, 1
6.6: White to Gaikwad, smashed over mid wicket for a boundary, 4
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 47/2 after 6 overs
5.1: Little to Samson, cut away for a single, 1
5.2: Little to Gaikwad, pulled for a couple of runs, 2
5.3: Little to Gaikwad, nudged away for a single, 1
5.4: Little to Samson, failing to step up the momentum in the final over of the powerplay, 1
5.5: Little to Gaikwad, worked on the off side for a single, 1
5.6: Little to Samson, finishes off the powerplay on a high, 4
5.6: Little to Samson,
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 37/1 after 5 overs
4.1: McCarthy to Varma, flier caught in a fantastic fashion by George Dockrell in the deep, OUT! Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy (1 off 2)
4.2: McCarthy to Samson, nudged past short fine leg for a single, 1
4.3: McCarthy to Gaikwad, dealing only in singles now, 1
4.4: McCarthy to Samson, dot..neat over so far, 0
4.5: McCarthy to Samson, chopped for a single, 1
4.6: McCarthy to Gaikwad, dot to round off the over, 0
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 34/1 after 4 overs
3.1: Young to Gaikwad, cut past point for a single, 1
3.2: Young to Jaiswal, leg byes for a single, 1
3.3: Young to Gaikwad, rotates the strike with a single, 1
3.4: Young to Jaiswal, caught by Curtis Campher in the deep, OUT! Jaiswal c Campher b Young (18 off 11)
3.5: Young to Varma, off the mark with a single, 1
3.6: Young to Gaikwad, boundary to close out the over, 4
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 26/0 after 3 overs
2.1: McCarthy to Jaiswal, guides towards mid-wicket for a single, 1
2.2: McCarthy to Gaikwad, towards mid-wicket for another single, 1
2.3: McCarthy to Jaiswal, driven on the up for a single, 1
2.4: McCarthy to Gaikwad, fetches a dot delivery, 0
2.5: McCarthy to Gaikwad, punches and gets a single, 1
2.6: McCarthy to Jaiswal, outside edge races to the boundary, 4
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 18/0 after 2 overs
1.1: Little to Gaikwad, nudged past fine leg for a boundary, 4
1.2: Little to Gaikwad, pitched on top of off for a dot, 0
1.3: Little to Gaikwad, cut past point for a single, 1
1.4: Little to Jaiswal, short and pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary, 4
1.5: Little to Jaiswal, pulled over fine leg for a MAXIMUM, 6
1.6: Little to Jaiswal, slapped away on the off side for a single, 1
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 2/0 after 1 over
0.1: Adair to Jaiswal, pitched outside off and left, 0
0.2: Adair to Jaiswal, at the stumps and directed to the leg side for a single, 1
0.3: Adair to Gaikwad, defended off the frontfoot, 0
0.4: Adair to Gaikwad, similar pattern as the last delivery, 0
0.5: Adair to Gaikwad, pitched fuller and pushed for a single, 1
0.6: Adair to Jaiswal, defended off the frontfoot, 0
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma to open the batting for Team India. Mark Adair with the new ball for Ireland.