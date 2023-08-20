IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: Samson gone as Gaikwad takes charge of the Indian innings with Rinku

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 129/3 after 15 overs
14.1: White to Rinku, slog swept for a boundary, 4
14.2: White to Rinku, played on the off side for a single, 1
14.3: White to Gaikwad, smashes over the fielder at square leg for a boundary, 4
14.4: White to Gaikwad, cut away but only a dot, 0
14.5: White to Gaikwad, dumped over long on for a MAXIMUM, 6
14.6: White to Gaikwad, works it to mid wicket for a single, 1
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 108/3 after 13 overs
12.1: White to Gaikwad, played down long on for a single, 1
12.2: White to Samson, inside edge hits the stumps! Samson b White (40 off 26)
12.3: White to Rinku, cut away for a single, 1
12.4: White to Gaikwad, played against the turn for a single, 1
12.5: White to Rinku, cannot beat the fielder at point, 0
12.6: White to Rinku, punches for a single on the off side, 1
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 104/2 after 12 overs
11.1: Young to Gaikwad, punched straight down for a single, 1
11.2: Young to Samson, inside edge but only a dot, 0
11.3: Young to Samson, worked towards mid on for a single, 1
11.4: Young to Gaikwad, slashed to mid wicket for a single, 1
11.5: Young to Samson, leading edge to extra cover for a single, 1
11.6: Young to Gaikwad, played towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 99/2 after 11 overs
10.1: Little to Samson, creamed over covers for a boundary, 4
10.2: Little to Samson, smashed wide off covers for another boundary, 4
10.3: Little to Samson, make that three boundaries in a ROW! 4
10.4: Little to Samson, punched to mid on but only a dot, 0
10.5: Little to Samson, pulled over fine leg for a MAXIMUM, 6
10.6: Little to Samson, wraps up the over with a dot, 0
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 81/2 after 10 overs
9.1: Adair to Gaikwad, played on the right of mid wicket for a single, 1
9.2: Adair to Samson, pushed straight down the ground for a boundary, 4
9.3: Adair to Samson, pulled to mid wicket for a single, 1
9.4: Adair to Gaikwad, wide for height, 1
9.4: Adair to Gaikwad, opens the bat for a single, 1
9.5: Adair to Samson, slapped away on the off side, 1
9.6: Adair to Gaikwad, dot delivery to round off the over, 0
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 67/2 after 8 overs
7.1: Young to Samson, fetches a quick single on the leg side, 1
7.2: Young to Gaikwad, pulled away for a boundary, 4
7.3: Young to Gaikwad, a repeat of the last shot for another boundary, 4
7.4: Young to Gaikwad, pushed past cover for a single, 1
7.5: Young to Samson, flicked away for a single, 1
7.6: Young to Gaikwad, worked on the off side for a single, 1
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 55/2 after 7 overs
6.1: White to Gaikwad, steered to the leg side for a single, 1
6.2: White to Samson, taps for a dot delivery, 0
6.3: White to Samson, pulled away for a single, 1
6.4: White to Gaikwad, driven for a single, 1
6.5: White to Samson, guided to mid on for a single, 1
6.6: White to Gaikwad, smashed over mid wicket for a boundary, 4
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 47/2 after 6 overs
5.1: Little to Samson, cut away for a single, 1
5.2: Little to Gaikwad, pulled for a couple of runs, 2
5.3: Little to Gaikwad, nudged away for a single, 1
5.4: Little to Samson, failing to step up the momentum in the final over of the powerplay, 1
5.5: Little to Gaikwad, worked on the off side for a single, 1
5.6: Little to Samson, finishes off the powerplay on a high, 4
5.6: Little to Samson,
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 37/1 after 5 overs
4.1: McCarthy to Varma, flier caught in a fantastic fashion by George Dockrell in the deep, OUT! Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy (1 off 2)
4.2: McCarthy to Samson, nudged past short fine leg for a single, 1
4.3: McCarthy to Gaikwad, dealing only in singles now, 1
4.4: McCarthy to Samson, dot..neat over so far, 0
4.5: McCarthy to Samson, chopped for a single, 1
4.6: McCarthy to Gaikwad, dot to round off the over, 0
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 34/1 after 4 overs
3.1: Young to Gaikwad, cut past point for a single, 1
3.2: Young to Jaiswal, leg byes for a single, 1
3.3: Young to Gaikwad, rotates the strike with a single, 1
3.4: Young to Jaiswal, caught by Curtis Campher in the deep, OUT! Jaiswal c Campher b Young (18 off 11)
3.5: Young to Varma, off the mark with a single, 1
3.6: Young to Gaikwad, boundary to close out the over, 4
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 26/0 after 3 overs
2.1: McCarthy to Jaiswal, guides towards mid-wicket for a single, 1
2.2: McCarthy to Gaikwad, towards mid-wicket for another single, 1
2.3: McCarthy to Jaiswal, driven on the up for a single, 1
2.4: McCarthy to Gaikwad, fetches a dot delivery, 0
2.5: McCarthy to Gaikwad, punches and gets a single, 1
2.6: McCarthy to Jaiswal, outside edge races to the boundary, 4
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score: India 18/0 after 2 overs
1.1: Little to Gaikwad, nudged past fine leg for a boundary, 4
1.2: Little to Gaikwad, pitched on top of off for a dot, 0
1.3: Little to Gaikwad, cut past point for a single, 1
1.4: Little to Jaiswal, short and pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary, 4
1.5: Little to Jaiswal, pulled over fine leg for a MAXIMUM, 6
1.6: Little to Jaiswal, slapped away on the off side for a single, 1
IND vs IRE Live Score: India 2/0 after 1 over
0.1: Adair to Jaiswal, pitched outside off and left, 0
0.2: Adair to Jaiswal, at the stumps and directed to the leg side for a single, 1
0.3: Adair to Gaikwad, defended off the frontfoot, 0
0.4: Adair to Gaikwad, similar pattern as the last delivery, 0
0.5: Adair to Gaikwad, pitched fuller and pushed for a single, 1
0.6: Adair to Jaiswal, defended off the frontfoot, 0
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma to open the batting for Team India. Mark Adair with the new ball for Ireland.
Both teams are out on the field for their national anthems.