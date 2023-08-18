IND vs IRE 1st T20I Preview: Predicted playing XI, key players and where to watch

The Indian team will kick off their three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Friday with bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah coming back to lead the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a second-string Indian unit for the tour with two key objectives.

The first is to give certain players on the cusp of making it to the Asia Cup squad greater game-time, such as Bumrah and middle-order batter Tilak Varma. The other is to create strong bench strength for the T20I unit on the backdrop of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup that will be held in the United States of America (USA) and the Caribbean next year. Ireland is ranked 12th in the International Cricket Council (ICC) team rankings for the shortest format and will relish the opportunity of hosting India and will be hoping to cause an upset at some point in this series.

Predicted Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Josh Little, Ben White

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna

Key Player to Watch Out

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

With 3397 runs in 129 T20Is under his belt, Irish batting mainstay Paul Stirling will hold the key at the top of the order for his team. Stirling adds significant value with his leadership experience too and is one of the better-equipped batters to tackle and overcome the quality of the Indian bowling unit in this series.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah as India relies significantly on his return from injury to boost their hopes of lifting the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup later this year. His rhythm, momentum, and pace will be closely scrutinised as Bumrah balances proving his personal form along with properly leading a young side to a potential victory in Ireland.

Predicted Winning Team

Despite the absence of many seniors, India starts this series as the standout favourites to clinch this series.

Where to Watch

The match will start from 7:30pm on Friday. It will be telecast live on Sports18 and streamed digitally on the JioCinema application and website.