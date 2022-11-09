Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homesports News

    India vs England T20 World Cup 2nd Semifinal preview: Probable-11, betting odds, fantasy picks and more

    India vs England T20 World Cup 2nd Semifinal preview: Probable-11, betting odds, fantasy picks and more

    India vs England T20 World Cup 2nd Semifinal preview: Probable-11, betting odds, fantasy picks and more
    Read Time
    5 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Ravi P Sharma   IST (Published)

    It has been 8 years and counting since India last reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. For England, the wait to reappear in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup has stretched for over a decade. No second chance at the Adelaide Oval to end that waiting period. 

    India and England will renew their rivalry in T20I cricket as the two teams will face off in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

    PM Modi to inaugurate astounding Rs 5000 crore terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport: See pics

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    24 stunningly preserved ancient Rome bronze statues discovered in Italy: see pics

    24 stunningly preserved ancient Rome bronze statues discovered in Italy: see pics

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    After the Super 12 stage of the tournament, India finished at the top of Group 2 while England were the runner-up of Group 1.
    India's journey to the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022
    India kickstarted their T20 World Cup campaign in style with a thrilling last-ball win over rivals Pakistan in Melbourne. This win was followed by a commanding victory over the Netherlands in the next match in Sydney. India's first and only loss of the tournament came next as the Indian batsmen were tamed by the South African speedsters in Perth. But Rohit Sharma's men bounce back from the defeat with a win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected match at Adelaide. By the time India took on Zimbabwe for their final group game at Melbourne, their passage in the semis was assured. But it wasn't time for any complacency as the Men-in-Blue beat Zimbabwe to top Group 2.
    Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav reveals he mastered scoop shot while playing rubber-ball cricket
    How England reached the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022
    Unlike India, England did not had to wait for a last-ball result as they brushed aside Afghanistan with ease in their tournament opener. But Jos Buttler and his men got the shock of their lives when Ireland pulled off a stunning win in Melbourne. England were looking to vent out the frustrations of that loss over Australia, but incessant rains forced that clash to be abandoned. With a loss and no result in the previous two games and hosts and defending champions Australia lurking around, England had to beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the next two matches to qualify for the semis. England ground out positive results in the last two group games to finish behind New Zealand in Group 1 and became eligible to play in the semis.
    Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Phil Salt could replace injured Dawid Malan for England's semifinal clash against India
    India's in-form players
    The bulk of scoring for India through the Super 12 stage was done by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli is leading the batting charts of this World Cup with 246 runs to his name at a staggering average of 123.00. Suryakumar has also hit three half-centuries at a strike rate of 193.96.
    Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has enjoyed a breakthrough World Cup after claiming 10 wickets, the most for India in this tournament.
    England's in-form players
    England batsmen have struggled with consistency in this World Cup. Captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been the source of most of the runs for the team. Buttler and Hales have hit a fifty each.
    It is the pace bowling duo of Mark Wood and Sam Curran that holds a lot of promise for the team. In the super 12 stage, Curran became the first English bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a T20I match. In total, the all-rounder has picked 10 wickets. Curran has got good support from Wood as the latter with his sheer pace and bounce has claimed 9 scalps.
    It has been 8 years and counting since India last reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. For England, the wait to reappear in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup has stretched for over a decade. No second chance at the Adelaide Oval to end that waiting period.
    Form Guide (last five matches)
    India: W-W-L-W-W
    England: W-W-L-W-NR
    India vs England (Head to Head) 
    Matches played: 22
    India: 12
    England: 10
    Pitch
    The Adelaide track is good for batting and the short square boundaries will tempt the hitters to go big. The pitch also favours spinners, so a good contest awaits between bat and ball.
    Weather conditions
    It will be partly cloudy in Adelaide on Thursday and we will get a full game with no chances of rain. The temperatures will hover between 22° C to 13° C.
    Possible XIs
    India possible XI
    KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
    England possible XI
    Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
    Top Fantasy Pick suggestions
    Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Alex Hales
    Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
    All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran
    Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
    Betting Odds (bet365)
    India: 1.80
    England: 2.00
    Where to watch
    The match begins at 1:30 PM IST.  In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.
     
    (Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketEnglandindiaT20 world cupT20 World Cup 2022

    Previous Article

    New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Semi Final LIVE: NZ win Toss, opt to bat; Both teams name unchanged Playing XIs

    Next Article

    Player, mentor or owner? Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng