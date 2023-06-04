IND vs AUS WTC Final: How have India and Australia fared at The Oval?

The track at The Oval is often favourable to batsman and offers assistance to spinners in the final two days. Both the teams for the WTC final have a solid batting line-up that is complemented with a skilful spin attack. The mega finale seems to be evenly poised as things stand right now.

India and Australia are set to locks horns at The Oval for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts on June 7. Both teams are chasing their first WTC crown as New Zealand won the inaugural cycle of the tournament that lasted from 2019-21. Back in 2021, the summit clash of the WTC was held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The venue has been shifted to The Oval this time around and the ground holds bittersweet memories for both the finalists. Neither India nor Australia boast of an impressive record in red ball cricket on this ground. Regardless of that, they have garnered some impressive wins over here and hence it appears that none of the two teams will have an edge over the other during the game. Here is a brief look at the records of both India and Australia in the ground.

Australia

Australia have a success rate of 18.42 per cent in the 37 Tests that they have played at The Oval. They have won only seven of those games since first playing on this ground way back against the hosts England in 1880. Australia’s last win at The Oval was back in 2015 when they triumphed over England by an innings and 46 runs.

However, the Baggy Greens have won only two Tests in this stadium in the last 50 overs. They were defeated by 135 runs the last time they played there against England during the Ashes in 2019. Australia has drawn and lost 14 and 17 matches respectively at The Oval and Steven Smith is the batsman in the current squad with most centuries (2) for them over there. The venue is historic for hosting Sir Donald Bradman’s last Test match back in 1948.

India

On the other hand, India have managed to avoid defeat more often than not at The Oval. They have played 14 matches there and have won two games in addition to drawing seven times. India won by 157 runs courtesy an impeccable second-innings ton by Rohit Sharma the last time they played at the venue against England in September 2021.

Prior to that, it was Ajit Wadekar’s famous team of 1971 that had cruised to India’s first victory on this ground. Powered by stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar and B. S. Chandrashekhar, India had steered to a 1-0 series win 52 years ago in the English shores.

The track at The Oval is often favourable to batsman and offers assistance to spinners in the final two days. Both the teams for the WTC final have a solid batting line-up that is complemented with a skillful spin attack. The mega finale seems to be evenly poised as things stand right now.