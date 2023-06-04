English
IND vs AUS WTC Final: How have India and Australia fared at The Oval?

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 4, 2023 2:59:52 PM IST (Published)

The track at The Oval is often favourable to batsman and offers assistance to spinners in the final two days. Both the teams for the WTC final have a solid batting line-up that is complemented with a skilful spin attack. The mega finale seems to be evenly poised as things stand right now.

India and Australia are set to locks horns at The Oval for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts on June 7. Both teams are chasing their first WTC crown as New Zealand won the inaugural cycle of the tournament that lasted from 2019-21. Back in 2021, the summit clash of the WTC was held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The venue has been shifted to The Oval this time around and the ground holds bittersweet memories for both the finalists. Neither India nor Australia boast of an impressive record in red ball cricket on this ground. Regardless of that, they have garnered some impressive wins over here and hence it appears that none of the two teams will have an edge over the other during the game. Here is a brief look at the records of both India and Australia in the ground.
Australia
Australia have a success rate of 18.42 per cent in the 37 Tests that they have played at The Oval. They have won only seven of those games since first playing on this ground way back against the hosts England in 1880. Australia’s last win at The Oval was back in 2015 when they triumphed over England by an innings and 46 runs.
X