IND VS AUS WTC Final Day 1: Weather forecast update before the big clash
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 3:10:06 PM IST (Published)

IND VS AUS WTC Final Day 1: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday. India picked a lone spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while KS Bharat retained his place as the wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan.

"It is tough to leave Ashwin out," Rohit said. "He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions." The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia who are playing their first WTC final.
London has a dry and sunny weather in the last few weeks and is expected to remain the same in the first three days of the game. As per the reports, Accuweather is one percent for the initial two days and two percent on Friday, hence the first half of the game might have sunny weather.
X