Ind vs Aus Women's T20 World Cup semi-final: Double blow for India as Pooja Vastrakar ruled out

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 23, 2023 5:02:00 PM IST (Updated)

Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav visited a local hospital on February 22 for a thorough check-up. The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity on whether the Indian skipper will be fit for the high-pressure match India's semi-final against defending champions Australia at Newlands on February 23.

Indian pace sensation in women's cricket Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final clash between India and Australia, which will be at the played at the on February 23 at Newlands in Cape Town in South Africa at 6.30 pm. Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

Earlier in the day, reports claimed that India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur would likely miss the semi-final clash against Australia as she was racing against time to recover from high fever.
Harmanpreet, Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav had visited a local hospital on Wednesday for a thorough check-up, reports said. The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity on whether the Indian skipper will be fit for the high-pressure match.
The ICC Event Technical Committee approved Rana as a Pooja’s replacement following s request from BCCI. Rana has featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is. She was part of India's reserves at the T20 World Cup. Vastrakar featured in all of India's group stage games and has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament so far.
"The player has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the crucial contest,'' the ICC said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 4:53 PM IST
