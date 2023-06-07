IND VS AUS Test WTC final: Both the teams mourn for the deceased in Odisha train accident

IND VS AUS Test WTC final: Team India and Australia also wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy.

The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Terming the decision tough, Rohit said, "He (Ashwin) has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions." India included both Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the side and also picked KS Bharat as wicket-keeper, leaving out Ishan Kishan.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

At least 261 people have passed away whereas over 900 were left injured due to the three-train collision in Balasore in Odisha last evening. The Coromandel Shalimar Express derailed and clashed with a goods train and the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast ran into the derailed coaches to bring about this accident in the eastern state. Condolences have been pouring in for the deceased and the injured ever since the news broke out on Friday.