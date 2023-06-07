CNBC TV18
IND VS AUS Test WTC final: Both the teams mourn for the deceased in Odisha train accident
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 3:39:37 PM IST (Updated)

IND VS AUS Test WTC final: Team India and Australia also wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy. 

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval on Wednesday. Team India and Australia also wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy.

The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Terming the decision tough, Rohit said, "He (Ashwin) has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions." India included both Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the side and also picked KS Bharat as wicket-keeper, leaving out Ishan Kishan.
X