One of the most entertaining and competitive rivalries in Test cricket will get underway on February 9th at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium when India take on Australia in a four-match Test series. Australia are in India after facing two embarrassing Test series losses against India at home. Including the last Border-Gavaskar series played in India back in 2017, Australia have now lost three successive Test series to India. There will be one and only one thing in the mind of the Aussie players, that is, to wrest the Border-Gavaskar trophy back from the Indians. But India are no easy opponents to beat in Indian conditions. As Australia gear up for a stern Indian challenge, here is a look at the 5 Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming high-profile series.
Heading into the Test series, no Indian batsman is in as much run-scoring form as Shubman Gill. The 23-year-old blasted a double-hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is against New Zealand. Gill's last 10 scores across formats read as follows: 126*, 11, 7, 112, 40*, 208, 116, 21, 70, and 46. Gill with his run-scoring ways has almost ensured that he is the preferred opening partner with captain Rohit Sharma. Gill slammed his maiden Test ton against Bangladesh in December last year. If Gill continues his fabulous form against Australia he will prove to be a big headache for the Australian bowlers. (Image: Reuters)
