One of the most entertaining and competitive rivalries in Test cricket will get underway on February 9th at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium when India take on Australia in a four-match Test series. Australia are in India after facing two embarrassing Test series losses against India at home. Including the last Border-Gavaskar series played in India back in 2017, Australia have now lost three successive Test series to India. There will be one and only one thing in the mind of the Aussie players, that is, to wrest the Border-Gavaskar trophy back from the Indians. But India are no easy opponents to beat in Indian conditions. As Australia gear up for a stern Indian challenge, here is a look at the 5 Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming high-profile series.

Shubman Gill |

Heading into the Test series, no Indian batsman is in as much run-scoring form as Shubman Gill. The 23-year-old blasted a double-hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is against New Zealand. Gill's last 10 scores across formats read as follows: 126*, 11, 7, 112, 40*, 208, 116, 21, 70, and 46. Gill with his run-scoring ways has almost ensured that he is the preferred opening partner with captain Rohit Sharma. Gill slammed his maiden Test ton against Bangladesh in December last year. If Gill continues his fabulous form against Australia he will prove to be a big headache for the Australian bowlers. (Image: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja | After a lengthy injury lay-off star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is ready to make a comeback in international cricket against Australia. Jadeja's comeback is highly anticipated as he will be expected to deliver with both the bat and also the ball. In his last Test outing, Jadeja hit a measured century in Birmingham against England. Jadeja is also a highly effective spinner in home conditions. Should Jadeja click as an all-rounder, India will prove to be a tough opponent for the Aussies. (Image: Reuters)

KL Rahul | KL Rahul will be second in command to Rohit Sharma for the series and in absence of Rishabh Pant, will also be the team's first-choice wicketkeeper. All eyes will be on Rahul as he will have the responsibility to bat in the lower middle-order and infuse occasional sparks with counter-attacking batting, the kind of innings Pant plays to throw the opposition bowling attack in disarray. Given Sharma's tendencies to break down in the middle of a long Test series, there is a possibility that Rahul could captain the team too. Lately, Rahul has faced a lot of slack for his white-ball performances. The Test series against Australia is a chance for Rahul to quieten the naysayers. (Image: Reuters)

Virat Kohli | After enduring a lengthy spell of poor form, former captain Virat Kohli is batting with renewed vigour. Kohli will be raring to go against the Aussies, one of his favourite opponents at the international level. Although the Test series against Bangladesh proved to be a dud for Kohli, the star batsman quickly regained form in the ODI series against Sri Lanka slamming two centuries. Although Kohli has regained his century-scoring ways in white-ball cricket, his last Test hundred came against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November 2019. With the Australian bowling attack blunted due to the absence of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for at least the first Test, Kohli will be looking to end his century drought in Test cricket too. (Image: Reuters)