IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India look to bounce back after Australia dominate proceedings

IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey counting on bowlers on day two
India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends leaving out Ashwin in World Test Championship and say bowling undisciplined
“It's always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like that,” Mhambrey said. "But I thought the conditions in the morning, having the additional seamer would definitely be beneficial. It has worked in the past. You can always look at hindsight, saying (an) additional spinner would have been a different (story).”
Mhambrey blamed the India bowlers for losing their discipline after a bright start. “The first 12, 15 overs, we really bowled in the right areas,” he said. “But after a little bit, I thought we kind of weren't disciplined. That's one of the reasons I thought we conceded a little more runs than we ideally would have preferred.”
IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India at Day 1
IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 1 report
A counter-attacking hundred by Travis Head and a gritty half-century by Steve Smith helped Australia dominate the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval on Wednesday.
Head remained unbeaten on 146 and Smith was not out on 95 at the close of play as the two batters put up a 251-run partnership.
In the morning, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sharma's call looked justifiable as the tinge of green on the pitch and grey skies gave an impression that fast bowlers could capitalize in the conditions.
India made early inroads as fast bowler Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Usman Khawaja on duck in just the fourth over of the day. Khawaja edged a length delivery behind the wickets to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.
The early wicket did not deter Khawaja's opening partner David Warner as he took an aggressive approach. Warner looked set for a fifty when just before the lunch interval Shradul Thakur struck getting the wicket of Warner. Warner attempted to guide a back-of-the-length delivery around leg stump to fine-leg only to get his glove to brush the ball and Bharat completing his second catch of the day. Warner walked back seven short of his fifty.