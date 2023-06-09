IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India banking on Ajinkya Rahane and lower order to avoid follow-on

WTC Final: Weather Update for Day 3
There are minimal chances of rainfall today in London. The temperature is hovering around 16 °C at present and there is some presence of cloud looming over the ground. However, the weather will clear up as we near the time for the commenecement of the day's play.
Meanwhile, in some good news for cricket fans, the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's ODI World Cup later this year will be streamed free for mobile app users of Disney+ Hotstar.
“Disney+Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region,” Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan mentioned.
He added, “Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us to grow the overall eco-system.”
Pat Cummins and Steven Smith led the charge for Australia's dominant performance on Day Two!
Virat Kohli called Steven Smith the best Test batsman of this generation ahead of the WTC finale. Smith lived up to the same with a fantastic ton in the first innings.
The Indian team stares a monumental challenge in the coming three days of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side trails the Baggy Greens by 318 runs at the end of second day's play with Ajinkya Rahane the sole batsman from the top-six present at the crease.
The Indian top order crumbed as the Australian pacers made good use of the wobbly seam of the Duke's bcall to induce dismissals at quick intervals. They never let the Indian batsmen settle in properly. Ravindra Jadeja played a fine counter-attacking knock of 48 runs in 51 deliveries but was outdone by off-spinner Nathan Lyon's guile late in the third session. Will the Indian team manage to spark a turnaround on the third day?
