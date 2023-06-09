CNBC TV18
IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India banking on Ajinkya Rahane and lower order to avoid follow on

IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India banking on Ajinkya Rahane and lower order to avoid follow-on

IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India banking on Ajinkya Rahane and lower order to avoid follow-on
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 9, 2023 12:06 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: The Indian team is in tatters currently with the score reading 151/5 at the end of second day's play. Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat will resume play on the third day with Shardul Thakur set to follow them on the crease. The team is trailing by 318 runs and has a big task up their sleeves to stage any sort of comeback in this grand finale that is gradually slipping away from their hands.

Live Updates

WTC Final: Weather Update for Day 3

There are minimal chances of rainfall today in London. The temperature is hovering around 16 °C at present and there is some presence of cloud looming over the ground. However, the weather will clear up as we near the time for the commenecement of the day's play.

Jun 9, 2023 2:15 PM

Meanwhile, in some good news for cricket fans, the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's ODI World Cup later this year will be streamed free for mobile app users of Disney+ Hotstar. 

“Disney+Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region,” Disney+ Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan mentioned.

He added, “Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us to grow the overall eco-system.”

Jun 9, 2023 2:00 PM
WTC Final: 'BCCI did injustice to Virat Kohli,' says ex-Australian head coach Justin Langer
“Loved his (Virat Kohli’s) aggression. BCCI did injustice to him, and I do not want to hear anything else. If he wanted to keep the ODI captaincy, he should have been allowed to do that out of respect. There was nothing I didn't like about Virat Kohli. His aggression, his passion, his batting. He was an amazing captain,” JustinLanger explained.
IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India banking on Ajinkya Rahane and lower order to avoid follow-on
Jun 9, 2023 1:27 PM

Pat Cummins and Steven Smith led the charge for Australia's dominant performance on Day Two!

Jun 9, 2023 1:25 PM

Virat Kohli called Steven Smith the best Test batsman of this generation ahead of the WTC finale. Smith lived up to the same with a fantastic ton in the first innings.

Jun 9, 2023 1:11 PM
WTC Final: 'He is a bit like Gilchrist,' Ponting compares current Australian batsman to his former teammate
AdamGilchrist is celebrated for redefining the role of a wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game. He scored 5570 runs in 96 Tests at a strike rate of 82 with 17 tons. Travis Head debuted in Test cricket in 2018 and boasts of a scoring rate of 61.8 after 36 games. However, the former Adelaide Strikers star has adopted a more positive and proactive batting approach lately and the Australian side is bearing the fruits of the same in the WTC final.
IND VS AUS Live Score, WTC Final: India banking on Ajinkya Rahane and lower order to avoid follow-on
Jun 9, 2023 1:09 PM

The Indian team stares a monumental challenge in the coming three days of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side trails the Baggy Greens by 318 runs at the end of second day's play with Ajinkya Rahane the sole batsman from the top-six present at the crease.

The Indian top order crumbed as the Australian pacers made good use of the wobbly seam of the Duke's bcall to induce dismissals at quick intervals. They never let the Indian batsmen settle in properly. Ravindra Jadeja played a fine counter-attacking knock of 48 runs in 51 deliveries but was outdone by off-spinner Nathan Lyon's guile late in the third session. Will the Indian team manage to spark a turnaround on the third day?

Stay tuned on CNBC-TV18's live coverage of this grand finale to find out. 

Jun 9, 2023 12:06 PM
X