IND vs AUS: Indian coach Rahul Dravid weighs in on KL Rahul's position after India beats Australia in Delhi

India's head coach Rahul Dravid has weighed in on KL Rahul's position after India beat Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. India beat Australia by 6 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series thereby also ensuring that the Border-Gavaskar trophy stays in India.

There were several positives for India to take away from the convincing win in Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja, who is on his comeback trail, backed his five-for at Nagpur with the career-best bowling figures of 7/42. Axar Patel played vital innings of 74 and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 6 wickets in the match.

Yet despite the clinical performance, there is one area of concern that the team needs to address before the third Test gets underway in Indore on March 1. It is the faltering form of KL Rahul with the bat.

Rahul, who is also the designated vice-captain for the series, has come under severe criticism for his poor returns. After managing to score just 20 in the Nagpur Test the 30-year-old opener was dismissed on 17 and 1 in Delhi. Overall there has been a sharp decline in Rahul's batting form with him failing to go beyond the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test outings.

Rahul also faced heat from Venkatesh Prasad last week as well when the former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to highlight Rahul's repeated failures while still getting team management's support and getting a place in India's playing XI.

With the voices demanding Rahul be dropped for the next Test in favour of young in-form opener Shubman Gill getting louder, the Indian coach finally had his say on the matter after the proceedings wrapped up in Delhi.

Talking to broadcasters Starsports coach Dravid said: "I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well."

Although during the conversation, Dravid was nudged to give an insight into what the team management's thoughts are regarding Rahul's form and selection but the coach remained tightlipped. However, from what he spoke after India's win, it looks like Rahul is going to retain his spot for the Indore Test.