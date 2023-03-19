Breaking News
X
Pakistan to consult legal team on declaring Imran Khan's party ‘proscribed’ outfit
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE: Australia captain Steve Smith wins toss and opts to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns as India captain

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE: Australia captain Steve Smith wins toss and opts to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns as India captain

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE: Australia captain Steve Smith wins toss and opts to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns as India captain
Read Time0 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By Prakhar Sachdeo   Mar 19, 2023 1:09 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live Updates

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Mar 19, 2023 1:09 PM

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE

Rohit Sharma: Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are. Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in. If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first. I think it will still turn in the second innings. And three spinners is something we might go with in the World Cup, so we want to try.

Mar 19, 2023 1:08 PM

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE:

Steve Smith: We will have a bowl. Different surface, been under covers for a while, might do something. Just a partnership through the middle would have helped us. It's a good learning for us playing on these surfaces. Ellis comes in for Maxwell who has pulled up a bit sore and Carey is back for Inglis.

Mar 19, 2023 1:05 PM

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Toss:

Australian captain Steve Smith wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

Mar 19, 2023 1:03 PM

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE

There were doubts over the start of the match as it had rained in Vizag for the last two days. But for now the weather has cleared and it looks like the toss and the start of the match will be in time. The toss for the 2nd India vs Australia ODI is coming up shortly.

Mar 19, 2023 12:57 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE:

Pitch report:

The pitch has been under cover for the last couple of days to the pitch will have retained a bit of moisture. So the batting might be bit tricky. The captain winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.

Mar 19, 2023 12:52 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE:

India's run chase was off to a shaky start as Mitchell Starc picked 3 early wickets. But then KL Rahul bid his time in the middle and stitched a valuable 108 run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to steer India home. Whil Rahul remained not out on 75, Jadeja scored 45 not out.

Mar 19, 2023 12:50 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE:

Batting first Australia were bowled out on just 188, thanks to superb bowling performace by Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. Mitchell Marsh was Australia's top scorer as he hit 81 in just 65 balls.

Mar 19, 2023 12:48 PM

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE:

India beat Australia in the opening match of the ODI series by 5 wickets and now head into the 2nd ODI with an aim to clinch the series. India were captained by Hardik Pandya in the first match in the abscence of Rohit Sharma. Now for the remaning two matches, regular captain Rohit Sharma returns to head the team.

Mar 19, 2023 12:43 PM

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE:

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Mar 19, 2023 12:34 PM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X