English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs AUS: As Test cricket returns to Delhi after more than five years, tickets of second Border Gavaskar Trophy match 'sold out'

IND vs AUS: As Test cricket returns to Delhi after more than five years, tickets of second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match 'sold out'

IND vs AUS: As Test cricket returns to Delhi after more than five years, tickets of second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match 'sold out'
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 15, 2023 12:32:44 PM IST (Published)

The last Test played at the stadium was between India and Sri Lanka in December 2017. The match was marred with controversy as several Sri Lankan players complained of falling ill during the match due to severe air pollution in the city. 

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia beginning here on Friday is set to be played in front of a packed house.

Recommended Articles

View All
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
The last Test played at the stadium was between India and Sri Lanka in December 2017. The match was marred with controversy as several Sri Lankan players complained of falling ill during the match due to severe air pollution in the city.
"The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000.
A total of 24,000 tickets were put on sale while 8000 were distributed among the DDCA members, which is the norm. The remaining seats will be used for the dignitaries attending the game.
A section of the stands is also reserved for families providing security for the game.
The series opener in Nagpur also attracted a healthy crowd, making it a good advert for Test cricket.
Also Read
: India vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup - Preview, teams, match timings and live stream
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

australiaCricketindia

Previous Article

Twitter’s new CEO is 'amazing': Who is Elon Musk talking about

Next Article

World Hindi conference: Why is it being held in Fiji and more

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X