IND vs AUS: Australia captain Pat Cummins flies back home, expected to return to India for the remaining two Tests

The cricket.com.au reported that Cummins is on his way to Sydney and is expected to return to India for the remaining two games of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Indore and Ahmedabad.
Australian captain Pat Cummins has flown back home from the tour of India due to a "serious family illness" following the second Test in Delhi.
With India winning the second Test inside three days on Sunday, both teams have got an additional couple of days' break as the next game begins in Indore on March 1.
The fourth Test in Ahmedabad is scheduled from March 9.
India and Australia are also due to play a three-match ODI series beginning March 17.
Australia, who have failed miserably against India's spinners so far on the tour, will need something special to stage a fightback in the series.
With the six-wicket win in Delhi, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
