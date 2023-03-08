The final match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, the world's biggest cricket stadium. While India lead the series 2-1 and have already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will have spring in their steps after defeating India in the previous Test at Indore by 9 wickets. The win has ensured a spot for Australia in the final of the World Test Championship, leaving India in a need to win the Ahmadabad Test to qualify for the final. But even before the first ball is bowled in Ahmadabad, the focus will be on the pitch.

India will be looking to bounce back from the loss in the Indore Test in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that gets underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad on Thursday, March 9.

India were humbled by Australia in Indore by 9 wickets as the visitors made the series scoreline 2-1. India were in the ascendancy in the series after beating Australia in Nagpur and Delhi by 132 runs and 6 wickets respectively. However, a resurgent Australian team under the leadership of Steve Smith on a rank turner, halted India's winning march and kept their hopes of levelling the series alive.

The result of the Indore Test meant that Australia qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and left India with the need to win the Ahmadabad Test to qualify to play the WTC Final against Australia at The Oval in July.

But before the first ball is bowled in Ahmadabad, the focus will be on the pitch. The pitch for the Indore Test was a notoriously rank turner that assisted the spinners from Day 1 of the match. The viciously turning ball meant that the game concluded in just over two days. After the match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rated the pitch as "poor".

Interestingly, before the Indore Test had begun, Indian captain Rohit Sharma had suggested that the team would want The Oval-like conditions in Ahmadabad, so that the team could have a stimulation for the WTC Final. That could mean that the pitch for the match could be unlike the pitches in Nagpur, Delhi and Indore, and assist fast bowlers.

But with India's chances of qualifying for the WTC Final dependent on the outcome of the Ahmadabad Test, it would be interesting to see the kind of pitch on offer for the upcoming game. Would it be fast bowling friendly and thereby help Australian fast bowlers, or would it be a turning track aiding Indian spinners?

Beyond all the pitch talks, Australia would want to carry the positives from the Indore Test in Ahmadabad as they look to end the series on a high. The biggest plus for the visitors was Smith's captaincy. Smith took charge of the team after regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home after the conclusion of the Delhi Test. Cummins then decided to remain in Australia by the side of his ailing mother as the job of leading the team then fell on the shoulders of Smith.

Smith was impressive in the captaincy role as his moves proved decisive and the team showed hunger to win. Ahead of the Ahmadabad Test, Cummins has decided to prolong his stay in Australia and Smith will continue to be the leader of the team. Other big takeaways for the team was the spin bowling of left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and right-arm off spinner Nathan Lyon.

While Kuhnemann picked 5 wickets in India's first innings Lyon clinched 8 wickets in India's second outing. Smith would be happy with the form of his spinners as young off spinner Todd Murphy, who made his Test debut in Nagpur, claimed 5 wickets in just his first outing.

In the batting department, form of opener Usman Khawaja would make the team breathe easy. If there is one thing that Australia would want en route to a win in Ahmadabad, would be solid contributions from Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

The two have endured a quiet series with the bat and Australia would want that the captain and the World's No.1 Test batter have a blast in the fourth Test to help the team win the match and level the series.

In the opposite camp, India would be expecting more from the batters. Rohit hit a hundred in the opening match of the series. All-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have scored half centuries in the series. There were concerns around Cheteshwar Pujara's form, but India's number 3 came up with a timely and gritty fifty in Indore.

Pujara's fifty would fill the team with hope. But the biggest worry now for India is the prolonged dry patch that Virat Kohli has been suffering from. The former Indian captain scored a hundred in Tests over three and a half years ago. In this series, Kohli has been dismissed on the scores of 12, 44, 20, 22 and 13. What is even more fretting for the Indian camp would be Kohli's inability to play spin at present.

He has been dismissed by spinners on all five occasions. India would want that Kohli dusts aside his poor form and comes up with a solid show with the bat in Ahmadabad. But India's worries extend beyond Kohli. Shreyas Iyer was drafted in the playing XI for the Delhi and Indore Tests on the pretexts that he would handle spinner better than Suryakumar Yadav. But Iyer's return has been disappointing too. The middle-order batter has managed only 42 runs in four innings. Should India's batting come good in the Ahmadabad, the team has a great chance to win the match as the team's bowling looks steady and sharp.

Australia's possible XI : Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India's possible XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

What time is the match?

The match gets underway at 9.00 AM IST.

Where to watch the match?

The India vs Australia Test series is being shown live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network. Online the India vs Australia Test series can be streamed via the Disney+Hotstar app.