Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss in the third Test of the four-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday (March 1). This was the first time Sharma won the toss in the home series against Australia and elected to bat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India were reduced to 84 for 7 at one point in the first innings of the third Test against Australia, which gave the opponents a strong position.

India have seen the best of both sides when it comes to Test cricket. They have witnessed some devastating blows and some epic wins. let's take a look at the lowest innings total managed by India in Test cricket.

Adelaide 2020

India's earlier lowest score was in the second innings of the Adelaide test where the target was 90 for Australia and the innings total was 36/9 Mohammed Shami was hit on the forearm by a short ball from Pat Cummins and remained not out. Australia had won by 8 wickets in the 1st test match. The loss was a stark reminder that in the game of cricket, anything can happen and it always gives a chance for redemption as eventually, the resilience paid off and India won the series by 2-1 under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy.

Summer of 42

Back in 1974, under the captaincy of the late Ajit Wadekar India succumbed to 42 runs at The Lord's. It was the second test match of the series, and the English men wrapped up the game in style. It was only Eknath Solkar who even managed to bring a double-digit score to the board. It was Right arm pacer Chris Old and pacer Geoff Arnold's day as they managed to send 9 players to the Pavilion.

Brisbane 1947

In Brisbane, Australia won by an inning and 226 runs as India managed to score only 58 runs in the 1st innings. Donald Bradman took charge at the pitch and with help of bowler Ernie Toshack (5 in 2.3 overs) gave a tough time to the Indian team. It was captain Lala Amarnath and Vijay Hazare's partnership that gave some kind of momentary hope to the fans which were eventually shattered by the domination of Toshack.

Manchester 1952

In the 3rd test match against England, India lost by innings and 207 runs at the Manchester stadium. Captain Leonard Hutton's smashing century (104) and right-arm pacer Fred Trueman gave no room for the Indian team to explore and adjust to the storm with which they were dealing in the first innings. India had to chase 347 and in the first inning, they could only score 58 runs which was yet another lowest score. The follow-on total that the Indian team could put out was 82 runs, thanks to Alex Bedser (5 wickets) and Tony Lock (4 wickets) as they fiercely took charge of the game.

Durban 1996

During the South Africa tour in 1996, the hosting team had won by 328 runs and again it was one of those low double digits scores that got tagged to the Indian cricket team in day-night cricket. It was the time when popularly known as India's great wall, Rahul Dravid used to stand along and hold the game till the last chance. And his 27 in 73 balls helped India gain a total of 66 runs.

Melbourne 1948

There's no doubt that test matches with Australia have often been the pain point for our men in blue. In 1948, Australia won by innings and 177 runs in the 5th Test, Melbourne. It was again the brilliance of Bradman's captaincy where he returned hurt at 57 not out and Neil Harvey and Sam Loxton took the torch forward by scoring 153 and 80 runs each. In the first innings, India gave a good fight of 331 runs but in the follow-on innings, they could only manage to score 67 runs.

Delhi 1987

During the West Indies tour of India, the visitors won by 5 wickets in the 1st test match. Dilip Vengsarkar's team scored 75 runs in the first innings as bowlers Patrick Patterson and Winston Davis were having their day on the field. However, taking the advance of their home ground, India bounced back with 327 runs in the 2nd innings which the West Indies managed to chance.