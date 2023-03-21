IND vs AUS 3rd ODI preview: India will look to sort batting woes; Australia count on bowling

India and Australia will play for the bragging rights in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, March 22. On form the match in Chennai looks like Australia's to lose, but considering India's home dominance, it would be early to write off the Men in Blue.

India and Australia will play for the bragging rights in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, March 22. The series is locked at one match apiece.

India started the series with a 5-wicket win at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium before Australia recording a thumping 10-wicket victory at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag to return the favour.

Heading into the deciding ODI, it is India which is under pressure as the team has a reputation to protect.

The Men in Blue have made winning the bilateral ODI series at home almost a habit as they have won 24 of the 27 series played in India since 2009. The team was looking unbeatable this year after it consigned Sri Lanka and New Zealand to series defeats by 3-0 margins.

But Australia have proven to be a tricky opponents for India.

Also Read:

India almost squandered the opening match of the series in Mumbai as they were reduced to 83/5 in pursuit of 189. But thanks to KL Rahul's defiant 75 and Ravindra Jadeja's sturdy 45, the team reached home in 39.3 overs.

But if India managed to escape embarrassment in Mumbai, they could were humiliated from all quarters in Vizag. The team was first bowled out on just 117 and then Australia reached the target in just 11 overs with all their 10 wickets intact.

The batting has been cause of great concern for the team in the series. Barring Rahul, all other top order batsmen have failed dramatically in this series.

Most alarming is the form of Suryakumar Yadav, who has been dismissed twice on first ball-duck so far. Suryakumar, who is a certified T20 superstar and ranks no.1 in ICC T20I rankings for the batters, has failed to replicate his T20 form in ODIs. The batter has managed to score 433 runs at an average of 25.47 and a strike rate of 102.36 in 20 ODI outings. And with every failure the clamour for him being axed from the ODI setup is only growing louder.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have also struggled against Australia. But considering that each of them have at least hit a hundred -- in Gill's case a double hundred too-- this year, their meager returns against the Aussies will worry the team less.

On the flip side, the team's bowling has looked good. In Mumbai the pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked 3 wickets each and was well backed by Jadeja who claimed 2 wickets. Although the bowlers were severely punished in Vizag but that match can be considered as a rare exception as the bowlers had a paltry 117 to defend.

In the opposite camp Australia will be plotting to India's home dominance and they have enough reasons to believe that they actually can.

The Australian units, both Tests and the ODIs, have shown the tenacity to bounce back ever since the captaincy reigns went into the hands of Steve Smith.

After Australia were trailing 0-2 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the team led by Smith bounced back to win the third Test. In the ODI series too, the team has shown the hunger to fight and it is evident from the series scoreline.

Although, Smith is only a temporary captain but the teams' and individual performances under him have won plaudits from all corners.

Other reasons for Australia to be confident about a win in Chepauk are Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc.

Both Mitchells have been ruthless with their tools of operation. While Marsh has blasted back-to-back thunderous fifties, Starc has made life tough for the Indian batters picking 8 wickets in the series so far including one five-wicket haul.

On form the match in Chennai looks like Australia's to lose, but considering India's home dominance, it would be early to write off the Men in Blue.

Where to watch live stream, match time and more:

The match gets underway at 1.30 pm IST. The India vs Australia ODI series is being broadcast live and exclusive on the Star Sports network. The match can also be streamed live via the Disney+Hotstar app.