English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith takes a stunning one hand catch to end Cheteshwar Pujara's knock; check the video here

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith takes a stunning one-hand catch to end Cheteshwar Pujara's knock; check the video here

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith takes a stunning one-hand catch to end Cheteshwar Pujara's knock; check the video here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 6:47:03 PM IST (Updated)

What stole the show post-lunch was Steve Smith's one-hand catch which he grabbed to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara. In the 56th over of India's 2nd innings, when Pujara tried to nudge away a Lyon's delivery towards the fine leg, he got caught at 59 thanks to Smith's stunning effort. To be fair it was more of Smith's wicket than Lyon

Nathan Lyon's remarkable eight-wicket haul has made the fourth day quite manageable for the Australian team. But what stole the show post-Tea was Steve Smith's one-hand catch. The Australian captain grabbed an absolute blinder to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.

Recommended Articles

View All
SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


India's hope in the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy was hanging timidly on the shoulders of Test player Pujara and to justify those expectations, he played like a lone wolf at the crease. But in the 56th over, when Pujara tried to nudge away Lyon's delivery towards the fine leg, he got caught at 59. To be fair it was more of Smith's wicket than Lyon, as he lunged his right hand to pluck the ball effortlessly almost as if it was a reflex moment.
Watch the video here: 
Pujara worked his way out without much help from the top order in Indore. After quick falls in the third-day game, he stood holding the fort from one end.
Post-tea break, Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara kickstarted the session aggressively. Iyer in particular was looking good in his cameo as he was taking on spinners and playing big shots. That forced Steve Smith to bring Mitchell Starc back into the attack. Iyer looked to be aggressive against Starc too it was only moments later that a stunning catch by Khawaja at short mid-wicket, his cameo was cut short. Meanwhile, Pujara continues to score runs from the other end.
 
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 6:40 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cheteshwar PujaraCricketSteve Smith

Previous Article

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Next Article

IND vs AUS 3rd Test highlights: Nathan Lyon picks 8 wickets as India bowled out on 163 at Stumps; Australia need 75 runs to win

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X