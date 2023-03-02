What stole the show post-lunch was Steve Smith's one-hand catch which he grabbed to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara. In the 56th over of India's 2nd innings, when Pujara tried to nudge away a Lyon's delivery towards the fine leg, he got caught at 59 thanks to Smith's stunning effort. To be fair it was more of Smith's wicket than Lyon

Nathan Lyon's remarkable eight-wicket haul has made the fourth day quite manageable for the Australian team. But what stole the show post-Tea was Steve Smith's one-hand catch. The Australian captain grabbed an absolute blinder to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.

India's hope in the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy was hanging timidly on the shoulders of Test player Pujara and to justify those expectations, he played like a lone wolf at the crease. But in the 56th over, when Pujara tried to nudge away Lyon's delivery towards the fine leg, he got caught at 59. To be fair it was more of Smith's wicket than Lyon, as he lunged his right hand to pluck the ball effortlessly almost as if it was a reflex moment.

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/1yjOjx0aQN — IPLT20 Fan (@FanIplt20) March 2, 2023 Pujara worked his way out without much help from the top order in Indore. After quick falls in the third-day game, he stood holding the fort from one end. Pujara worked his way out without much help from the top order in Indore. After quick falls in the third-day game, he stood holding the fort from one end.

Post-tea break, Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara kickstarted the session aggressively. Iyer in particular was looking good in his cameo as he was taking on spinners and playing big shots. That forced Steve Smith to bring Mitchell Starc back into the attack. Iyer looked to be aggressive against Starc too it was only moments later that a stunning catch by Khawaja at short mid-wicket, his cameo was cut short. Meanwhile, Pujara continues to score runs from the other end.